5 Players Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will target in IPL 2024 Auction As Ben Stokes' Replacement 

With the England all-rounder's decision to miss IPL 2024, CSK will now have a task cut-out to address the void in the upcoming auction.

In a significant development leading up to the IPL 2024 auction, star English all-rounder Ben Stokes has chosen to sit out the upcoming edition of the tournament. Stokes was supposed to be an integral cog in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) setup in IPL 2023 after the franchise invested a substantial INR 16.25 crore in the auction. Unfortunately, a knee ailment restricted Stokes to just two games, where he posted scores of eight and seven.

The 32-year-old has thus decided to opt out to manage his workload and prioritize his fitness after undergoing knee surgery recently. This move leaves the Chennai Super Kings with a vacancy to address and as the auction approaches, the franchise is now tasked with finding a suitable replacement for the dynamic all-rounder. Here are 5 players who can be on the radar of CSK in the upcoming IPL 2024 Auction.

Rachin Ravindra

During the World Cup 2023, the New Zealand all-rounder showcased his skills, accumulating 578 runs in the tournament and surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most runs in a single World Cup campaign before the age of 25. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him an appealing prospect for CSK.

Azmatullah Omarzai

While unconventional, Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai could potentially offer a like-for-like replacement for Ben Stokes. His noteworthy performance in the World Cup 2023, scoring 353 runs and claiming 7 wickets with his pace bowling, highlights his dual skill set.

Daryl Mitchell

Another standout performer from the World Cup 2023, New Zealand player Daryl Mitchell played a crucial role in the middle order, scoring 552 runs including two centuries against India. His capability to anchor the innings and provide valuable contributions makes him a potential asset for CSK's batting lineup.

Chris Woakes

With Ben Stokes opting out of IPL 2024, CSK needs a powerful pace all-rounder to fill the void. Chris Woakes emerges as a compelling option for this role, having earned the player of the series award in Ashes 2023 and delivering an excellent performance in the recent World Cup. Sharing a similar profile to Ben Stokes, Woakes is a formidable pace all-rounder that the Chennai Super Kings can target.

Gerald Coetzee

One of the challenges CSK needs to face in the IPL 2024 Auction is the need to enhance their bowling performance in the middle overs. The absence of Ben Stokes further intensifies the demand for a robust solution in this regard.

South African pacer Gerald Coetzee appears a promising candidate to fortify the team's capabilities in the middle order. Coetzee showcased his prowess during the WC, emerging as the primary pace bowler for his team with an impressive performance that yielded an outstanding tally of 20 wickets in eight matches.

