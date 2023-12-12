5 players CSK will look to buy as MS Dhoni's backup in IPL 2024 auction

While Dhoni has undergone knee surgery after last season's struggles, the franchise might look to go after someone in the upcoming auction who can be an understudy to the CSK skipper with an eye towards the future.

MS Dhoni has been retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the upcoming IPL 2024 auction, sparking joy among CSK fans who eagerly anticipate another season with their beloved 'Thala.' Nevertheless, MS Dhoni faced fitness challenges during IPL 2023, playing on one knee and subsequently undergoing knee surgery. Currently, in the recovery and rehabilitation phase, the extent of his match fitness for IPL 2024 remains uncertain, given that IPL is the only competitive cricket Dhoni plays in the year.

Thus with an eye toward the future, CSK will take a look at such options they can go after in the IPL 2024 auction who can be an understudy to Dhoni behind the stumps.

1. Tom Kohler-Cadmore

The 28-year-old from England is a popular name in the T20 leagues. He has been doing well and his show in PSL 2023 was worth remembering. Although, the batter could have some issues adjusting to the conditions at Chepauk, he is going to come in as a back-up option. Assuming he would develop further, CSK can target him in the upcoming auction.

2. Ben Duckett

Ben Duckett, a 29-year-old English player, offers both wicketkeeping skills and a solid opening batting option. With 4497 runs in 184 T20 matches at an average of 30.18 and a strike rate of 137.52, Duckett is an attractive prospect available at a base price of Rs 2 crore.

3. KS Bharat

KS Bharat, known for a match-winning knock of 78 in IPL 2021 for RCB, has been warming benches in various IPL squads. With 1266 runs in 74 T20 matches, Bharat's reliability as a keeper and potential for quick scoring make him a candidate to replace Dhoni, especially in the middle order.

ALSO READ: 5 Players KKR will look to buy as Andre Russell’s backup in IPL 2024 Auction

4. Sam Billings

Sam Billings has been part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as well and in IPL has decent numbers. He has played 30 games and scored 503 runs with a best of 56 and a strike rate of 130. No one can forget his knock in IPL 2018 for CSK when his 23-ball 56 helped the team chase down 203 runs in Chennai.

He left the IPL fold for some time due to England commitments. But with him no longer in plans of the England team in any of the formats, expect CSK to go after Billings once more. He is an excellent keeper, can finish matches, and has leadership qualities as well. These qualities can be handy once MS Dhoni retires.

5. Phil Salt

Released from Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, the England opener and wicketkeeper-batter can be on the radar of multiple teams with CSK being one of them. In the IPL 2023, he scored 218 runs in nine matches at an average of 27.25 and a strike rate of 163.91. The right-hand batter has featured in 211 T20 matches and scored 4805 runs at an average of 25.28 and a strike rate of 151.19. He has registered himself under the base price of Rs 1.5 crore.



For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.