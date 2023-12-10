5 Players KKR will look to buy as Andre Russell’s backup in IPL 2024 Auction

Having released David Wiese and Shardul Thakur, KKR need someone as backup for injury-prone Andre Russell.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are poised for a significant squad revamp in preparation for the IPL 2024 auction, having let go of 12 players, including six international cricketers. Armed with a substantial budget of 32.7 crores, the franchise is well-positioned to secure key players who can address gaps in their roster and bolster their prospects in the upcoming season.

Following the releases of David Wiese and Shardul Thakur, KKR needs a reliable backup for the injury-prone Andre Russell. Let's take a look at the possible players the 2-time IPL winners can target in the upcoming IPL 2024 Auction as a backup for the dynamic Windies all-rounder.

Rovman Powell

West Indies' hard-hitting player, Rovman Powell, who was released by Delhi Capitals, could be a potential target for KKR in the auction. Despite having been part of KKR previously with limited opportunities, Powell's improved skills make him an attractive option.

With a base price of INR 1 crore, Powell could serve as a valuable backup for Andre Russell, offering all-round abilities.

Azmatullah Omarzai

Another player drawing attention for the IPL 2024 auction is the Afghan sensation Azmatullah Omarzai. Renowned for his proficiency with the new ball and the ability to make an impact in both the opening and middle overs, Omarzai could be an ideal choice for KKR, especially given the team's release of Wiese and Thakur. Acquiring a capable backup for the injury-prone Russell is crucial, and Omarzai's skills make him a promising candidate who could provide long-term value.

Shahrukh Khan

While KKR has Rinku Singh and Andre Russell for finishing duties, the latter's fragility and recent form concerns may prompt the team to seek alternatives. Shahrukh, with his potential as an impact player, could be a strategic addition, providing the final flourish before making way for specialist bowlers. Considering the uncertainty around Russell's tenure and the potential need for a replacement, Shahrukh emerges as a viable long-term investment, and being an Indian player, he eliminates the need to fill an overseas slot with a specialist.

David Willey

English all-rounder David Willey, coming off a commendable performance in the ODI World Cup 2023, is another player on KKR's radar. With the franchise looking to strengthen its all-round capabilities, Willey's recent form and versatility could make him a valuable addition, contributing to the overall balance of the squad.

Shardul Thakur

Despite being released after the IPL 2023 season, Shardul Thakur remains a player of interest for KKR. Acknowledged for his crucial role in the team's past season, providing fiery pace and valuable batting performances, KKR might seek to acquire Thakur at a more economical cost. Leveraging his all-round abilities could fortify both the bowling and batting departments of the team.

