5 Players Gujarat Titans (GT) will target in IPL 2024 Auction to fill Hardik Pandya's void

Mumbai Indians (MI) pulled off the biggest trade ever, as they brought in Hardik Pandya in an all-cash deal ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. Gujarat Titans (GT) let their captain go, who was also their best player. The value of Hardik is immense, and it was the main reason why the five-time champions also provided an undisclosed transfer fee to GT.

Hardik Pandya will now play for Mumbai Indians. While it’s impossible to replace Hardik, Gujarat Titans have to look for alternatives and buy a similar kind of player. They would need a quality all-rounder who can provide value with both bat and ball.

In this segment, we have a look at five potential players who can take Hardik Pandya’s place in Gujarat Titans.

Azmatullah Omarzai

Azmatullah Omarzai is the front-runner to be a replacement for Hardik Pandya in Gujarat Titans. Omarzai’s skillsets are the closest to Hardik's, but, indeed, he is still a work in progress. But he can be a long-term investment, someone who can serve GT for a long time.

Another fact is that Omarzai will definitely keep improving and is destined to do big things in world cricket. Expect GT to go after him. Omarzai will be on several teams’ radar and might fetch a handsome amount.

Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell is another contender to act as an all-rounder for Gujarat Titans in the upcoming season. Mitchell’s rise has been exceptional in the last couple of years, and while Rajasthan Royals (RR) acquired him, they couldn’t use him properly. But expect GT to use him wisely.

Mitchell plays spin well and can bat anywhere in the middle order. His bowling can also be handy, as Mitchell can give a couple of overs. Mitchell will be expensive in the IPL 2024 auction, but Gujarat Titans have the budget to go hard after him and include him in their squad.

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur is another player who can be used to cover up for Hardik Pandya’s absence. While Thakur isn’t reliable in any department, Gujarat Titans know how to extract the best out of any player. Thakur can be a nice addition if used wisely.

Shardul Thakur can bowl his cutters in the middle and slog overs to agitate the batters. Moreover, he is also a handy lower-order batter. Thakur can play big shots and chip in with crucial runs.

David Willey

David Willey has retired from international cricket, and his availability won’t be an issue. Willey can be a nice addition to Gujarat Titans (GT). There is always some new ball help for the pacers in Ahmedabad, and Willey can exploit even the slightest of assistance available, thanks to his superior new ball skillsets.

David Willey can also contribute handsomely with the bat, as he can hit the ball long. He can be used as a pinch hitter or provide stability in the lower order. Expect GT to go after him.

James Neesham

James Neesham is another option available for Gujarat Titans to buy in the IPL 2024 auction, and he has kept his base price at 1.5 crores. He has vast experience playing in the league and can use his experience to help Gujarat Titans. Neesham’s hitting abilities have improved significantly, and he can hit quality bowlers better now.

Neesham’s bowling can also be useful if Gujarat Titans manage to use him wisely. He can be slotted to bowl in the powerplay if there’s some assistance for the pacers or in the middle overs, where he can use his cutters and mix the lengths shrewdly. Neesham is an all-round package, something GT like to have in their squad, and the runners-up of the last season can go after him in the IPL auction 2024.

