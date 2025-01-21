News
Last updated: January 21, 2025

‘Can Confirm the Conversation Happened’: Former India Star Insinuates Shreyas Iyer Lied About Lack of Communication for KKR Exit

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He feels that Iyer might be making unfounded allegations against KKR to safeguard his reputation.

Shreyas Iyer KKR

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) decision to let go of their former skipper ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction came as a shocker. Especially more, since Shreyas had led them to their third IPL title last season.

However, recently Shreyas Iyer revealed that there was a lack of proper communication for the KKR management which forced him to exit and put his name in the auction for IPL 2025.

Contradicting Shreyas’ words, former India cricketer-turned-analyst Aakash Chopra has now insinuated that the ex-KKR captain isn’t telling the whole truth.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra revealed,

“Shreyas Iyer’s statement is interesting, that no one spoke to him. Now you start wondering. Since Shreyas Iyer was the captain, he should have been in the original scheme of things. He said KKR didn’t even speak to him. I can confirm the conversation happened, it was lengthy and happened many times. You couldn’t reach an agreement there. That’s a separate issue,” he said (5:05).

ALSO READ: Rishabh Pant To Bat at New Position in IPL 2025? Lucknow Super Giants Captain Reveals

Aakash Chopra highlights that KKR always backed their important players

Chopra emphasized that, despite several discussions between the current PBKS captain and the KKR management, no resolution was reached, largely due to Shreyas’ stance.

Aakash Chopra revealed that Shreyas Iyer had his own concerns about potential outcomes, implying that the batter might be making unfounded allegations against KKR to safeguard his reputation.

In the same video, Chopra noted that the Kolkata Knight Riders have consistently shown loyalty to their core players.

He highlighted KKR’s unwavering support for Sunil Narine and Andre Russell during challenging periods and their decision to buy back Venkatesh Iyer at a hefty price after initially releasing him ahead of the auction.

