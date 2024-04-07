'Only changed their name:' Aakash Chopra mocks RCB after their fourth loss of IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered its fourth defeat of IPL 2024 in five games when they lost to Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets. With this loss, they have slipped to the eighth spot in the points table. The things are not going well for RCB as they have plenty of problems to address.

Apart from Virat Kohli, no other batter has shown consistency so far. In the lower order, veteran Dinesh Karthik has played some cameos but apart from that, the batting order looks in a bad shape. Their bowling has turned out to be their weakest link with the lack of quality spinners in the playing XI.

Some questionable team selection hasn't helped their cause either. Mahipal Lomror, who was impressive in the two innings where he got to bat, was surprisingly dropped for this match for the debutant Saurav Chauhan. The team has been slammed by various cricket pundits for their poor performance and team selection so far.

Aakash Chopra mocks RCB after their fourth loss

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has slammed RCB for their fourth loss of IPL 2024. In his YouTube video, Chopra questioned RCB's ability to give a fight to their opponents.

"Everyone said that this tournament has twists and thrillers. However, the Bengaluru guys are saying - 'It's not the case with us. Neither are we able to win nor are we able to fight. We wanted Kohli to score runs, he is doing that, but no one else is able to score and whatever we score is not enough'," Chopra mocked RCB.

Chopra further argued that RCB has changed its name but they are still struggling.

"What is happening? They have played five matches and lost four of them. The situation is very bad. They have changed their name but not their deeds. They are struggling, there is no doubt about that," he added.

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 113 off 72 balls but that was not enough as Rajasthan Royals chased down the target in 19.1 overs. Kohli's century came off 67 balls and it was the joint-slowest hundred of IPL history. For RR, opener Jos Buttler scored an unbeaten 100 off 58 balls to steer his side home..Sanju Samson gave him good company with 69 runs off 42 balls.

