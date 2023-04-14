Unknown domestic star called up by KKR for IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders have bought Aarya Desai for the remainder of IPL 2023. Aarya Desai is roped in as a replacement for Shreyas Iyer in the squad, who will miss the whole season due to a back injury. Desai is added to the Knight Riders at a price of INR 20 Lakhs.

Desai’s presence will bolster the batting unit of KKR, who are missing their main players for the season. This opportunity will also help Desai improve massively, who has only begun his career.

Kolkata Knight Riders rope in Aarya Desai for IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders have roped in Aarya Desai for the rest of IPL 2023. He is joining the team to replace Shreyas Iyer. Aarya Desai is an unknown commodity as of now.

Aarya Desai is a young left-handed batter from Gujarat who can also bowl occasionally. The 20-year-old made his Ranji Trophy debut against Madhya Pradesh at Indore in January earlier in the year. In just his second FC game, Desai amassed 88 against Vidarbha at Nagpur. While opening, he top-scored in the first innings for Gujarat.

In the three red-ball games, Aarya has 151 runs at an average of 25.16 with the willow. However, the Surat-born is yet to make his List A and T20 debut. Hence, his white-ball credibility is vague.

The KKR scouts are one of the finest in the league. They must have noticed something special in Aarya Desai to include him in the franchise. KKR also have a history of signing these unknown stars.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ season is plagued by injuries and unavailability. They lost their regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, who has undergone back surgery to resolve his recurring pain. Then, the Bangladeshi all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, pulled out of the season due to national commitments in the first week of IPL 2023. The wicket-keeper batter Litton Das will only be available after KKR’s first four games.

KKR earlier signed the English batter Jason Roy to replace Shakib Al Hasan. Roy, who has been in decent form this year, strengthens the top order of the team. Now the addition of Aarya Desai provides them with more options.