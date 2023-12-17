AB de Villiers thinks RCB should go for this ‘X-Factor’ bowler in IPL 2024 Auction

Highlighting Mitchell Starc's IPL history with RCB, where he has notched an impressive 34 wickets across 27 matches at an economy rate of 7.17, de Villiers endorsed Starc's suitability for the team's bowling setup.

Former South African cricketing maestro AB de Villiers, a pivotal figure in the history of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise, has weighed in on the team's strategy ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 auction. With his expert analysis and insider perspective, de Villiers emphasised the necessity for RCB to acquire 'X-factor' players capable of transforming the game.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, de Villiers scrutinised RCB's current roster and pinpointed specific areas demanding reinforcement.

Regarding the team's composition, he commented, "They (RCB) need a couple of X-factor players. If I were there, I would look at an X-factor spinner and an X-factor fast bowler."

De Villiers highlighted the team's batting stability but stressed the requirement for a power-hitter in the lower order.

Expressing the need for impactful players, de Villiers singled out veteran Australian speedster Mitchell Starc as a potential addition to RCB's bowling artillery.

He affirmed, "He (Starc) is the kind of X-factor bowler you need in your team at the Chinnaswamy. He is experienced and smart so it would be a great move."

Highlighting Starc's IPL history with RCB, where he has notched an impressive 34 wickets across 27 matches at an economy rate of 7.17, de Villiers endorsed Starc's suitability for the team's bowling setup.

Starc, recognized for his prowess in high-stakes matches, is anticipated to be a prime target for multiple IPL franchises eyeing a bowling sensation for the impending tournament.

De Villiers' insights into RCB's strategy and the emphasis on securing game-changing talents reflect the team's ambition to fortify its arsenal ahead of the IPL 2024 season. As the mini-auction approaches, the cricketing fraternity eagerly anticipates the reshaping of RCB's squad and the potential acquisition of impact players to elevate their competitive edge.