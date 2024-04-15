Adam Gilchrist raises concerns over star Indian player's fitness

Gilchrist was displeased by the performance of the star Indian player and mentioned that he was all over the place.

Legendary Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist has raised concerns about the fitness of India's premier allrounder Hardik Pandya. While speaking to Cricbuzz, Glichrist said that while Pandya wanted to take on the challenge of bowling, he was scattered all over the place.

"The only positive about Hardik Pandya and his bowling was that he was prepared to take on the challenge. I am captain, I am gonna have a crack but then he looks proppy, as we use in Australian sporting terms, you are not quite fluent," Gilchrist said.

"He does not look anywhere near 100 percent fit with the ball in hand and if there is any doubt about his physicality. His bowling was scattered," the former wicketkeeper added.

MS Dhoni takes on Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya was having a decent day with the ball before the last over. When he came on to bowl the final over of the innings, his figures read 2-0-17-1. He conceded just 2 runs in his previous over while picking up the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

In the final over, he picked up the wicket of Daryl Mitchell in his second ball and it seemed like MI will end on a good note. But Dhoni had other ideas as he rolled back the clock by smashing three consecutive sixes in his first three balls, much to the delight of the spectators.

Pandya's first two balls to Dhoni were good length balls while the third one was a juicy full toss on the pads which the 42-year-old flicked for a six over square leg. MSD's tremendous power and bat speed was on show in all the three shots. The last ball was a slower ball which Dhoni inside edged past his stumps for two runs. He remained unbeaten on 20 runs off 4 balls.

Hardik Pandya had figures of 2-43 in 3 overs and gave away 26 runs in his last over. He had a poor day with the bat as well as he was dismissed for just 2 runs by Tushar Deshpande. Mumbai Indians lost the match by 20 runs despite Rohit Sharma's brilliant 105 runs off 63 balls. For Chennai Super Kings, fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana picked up 4 wickets for 28 runs in his quota of four overs.

