'His form makes him irresistible:' Adam Gilchrist wants this CSK player in India's T20 World Cup squad

Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist recently gave a strong message to the Indian team selector Ajit Agarkar to back the young Indian all-rounder for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. The BCCI has always had several contenders to name in the Indian squad for the ICC tournaments and ahead of the upcoming global event, the selectors will be under heavy pressure to pick the best 15-man squad who will travel to the USA and West Indies for the World Cup.

Gilchrist backs Chennai Super Kings match-winner Shivam Dube to represent India in the marquee tournament. Dube has been a great pick for the five-time IPL title winners since 2022 and has made a huge impact with his ability to smash the bowlers for huge sixes throughout the middle overs. In the seven matches Dube has played for CSK in IPL 2024, he has become the leading run scorer for the team with 245 runs to his name.

Adam Gilchrist Identifies Shivam Dube as an Irresistible Talent

In a recent interview with Cricbuzz, the Australian wicket-keeper batsman reflected on Shivam Dube’s stellar performances in IPL 2024 to lead Chennai Super Kings towards the finishing line. Gilchrist highlighted Dube’s abilities to handle the spinners well and urged the youngster to practice bowling in the nets if not in the matches.

"Shivam Dube, I think his form is irresistible. He's taken on spin bowling which we've known and witnessed for a while. But he's taking on the quick bowlers. He seems to be confident in his shot selection all around the ground. If they get the message to him, to make sure he is at least bowling a lot in the nets. I know it is not match practice but you may even see him get a little bit more bowling towards the back end of the tournament. But whatever the case, he is too irresistible as a talent, an all-round talent to not take to the World Cup,” said Adam Gilchrist.

The BCCI are expected to announce the Indian squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 by April end. Reaching half of the IPL 2024, the selectors will be keen to onboard attacking players with accelerated strike rate to the India team for the global tournament.

Shivam Dube will next be seen representing Chennai Super Kings in the team’s upcoming match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on April 23, Tuesday.