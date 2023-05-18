'Don't know what's going on behind the scenes' - Aiden Markram's SHOCKING statement on Umran Malik leaves fans puzzled

Umran Malik was dropped by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) only after a short run of seven games.

Umran Malik was dropped by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) only after a short run of seven games. Since then, the speedster hasn’t featured for the Orange army.

Ahead of the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Ian Bishop asked the SRH captain Aiden Markram about the pecking order of Umran Malik. Markram came up with a baffling reply.

“Not too sure, to be honest. Certainly, he's a player with the X factor and bowls at 150kph, but I don't really what's about behind the scenes, but he has a lot of X factor,” replied Aiden Markram.

