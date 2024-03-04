Aiden Markram sacked as SRH captain; World Cup winning all-rounder appointed as new skipper

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished at the bottom half of the points table in the last two editions of IPL.

IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad has replaced Aiden Markram with Pat Cummins as their new captain for the upcoming season. The move by SRH comes with less than 20 days remaining for the start of IPL 2024. Under Aiden Markram, Sunrisers Hyderabad finished at the bottom of the points table in the last edition.

Markram recently led Sunrisers Eastern Cape (a subsidiary of Sunrisers Hyderabad) to the title in SA20 2024. Despite his heroics in the tournament, he was sacked from the captaincy of Sunrisers Hyderabad due to their poor performance in the last two seasons.

Pat Cummins to lead SRH in IPL 2024

Australia allrounder Pat Cummins has been appointed SRH captain for IPL 2024. The fast bowler has no previous captaincy experience in T20 cricket. But he has led Australia to the World Test Championship and the World Cup, which may have prompted the franchise to choose him as their next skipper.

The move can allow Sunrisers to play their new signings Travis Head and Wanindu Hasaranga together, with Heinrich Klaasen the other possible overseas player in the playing XI. This might mean that Markram, who is also South Africa’s T20I captain, might not find a place in SRH’s first-choice playing XI.

Pat Cummins was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 auction for a whopping sum of INR 20.50 crore. At the time of his signing, there were speculations about him being appointed the captain, a move that has come true now. Cummins will be SRH’s third captain in three seasons with Kane Williamson leading them in 2022 and Aiden Markram in 2023.

Cummins will work with new SRH head coach Daniel Vettori this season. The duo also worked together in the Australia set-up, where Vettori is the bowling coach.

Pat Cummins has previously played for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders as well. Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on March 23.