Watch: When Shane Warne bowled Virat Kohli in the IPL

It was the second match of IPL 2009, in which Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by 75 runs

A young Virat Kohli had no answers to Shane Warne's peach of a delivery.

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 2nd Match, Indian Premier League

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa

Scorecard: RCB 133/8, RR 58 (15 overs)

Result: RCB won by 75 runs

It was April 18, 2009 when Royal Challengers Bangalore were up against the defending champions of that season, Rajasthan Royals at Cape Town. It was the second match of the second season of IPL, which was played in South Africa. RCB skipper Kevin Pietersen won the toss and elected to bat.

RCB could score only 133/8 in 20 overs on a tricky pitch for batting. There was plenty of purchase for the bowlers. They got off to the worst possible start, losing two wickets without any runs on the board. Dimitri Mascarenhas wreaked havoc with the new ball in helpful conditions.

Soon, they were reduced to 52-4 in the ninth over and in came Virat Kohli with a lot of purpose and determination in his eyes. He backed himself to score runs off any bowler in the world. Kohli started sedately and played according to the situation. But he soon ran out of patience.

In the fifth ball of the 12th over, Kohli looked to step out to RR skipper Shane Warne and play into the leg-side. But Warne, as he has done throughout his career to many batters, beat Kohli in the flight. As a result, Kohli was not able to reach to the pitch of the ball, allowing the ball to hit the top of leg-stump.

It was the legendary spinner at his very best. His flight and guile have troubled many batters and this was another prime example of that mastery.

Later, during an Instagram chat with Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, Kohli revealed that Warne made him look like a fool during IPL 2009.

"Firstly, Shane Warne hardly bowled during the death overs and secondly I would believe in my ability to score off the yorkers bowled by Waqar Younis," Kohli had said.

"Shane Warne made me look like a fool during IPL in 2009. I played him again in 2011 in Rajasthan, nothing significant happened there. He did not get me out, I did not score many runs against him. After the match, he came up to me and said never say anything back to the bowler, but obviously, I did not listen (laughs)," the legendary India batter added.

In reply to RCB’s 133-8, RR were bundled out for just 58 runs in 15.1 overs. This is the second lowest overall total in IPL till date.

Unfortunately, the battle between Virat Kohli and Shane Warne could not be seen in Tests as by the time Kohli made his Test debut, Warne had already retired. The legendary leg-spinner picked up 708 wickets in 145 Tests at an average of 25.41. He also led Rajasthan Royals to the title in the inaugural season of IPL in 2008. Shane Warne died on March 4, 2022 of a suspected heart attack.