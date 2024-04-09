Ambati Rayudu wants India star to change batting position to stay in the reckoning for T20 World Cup 2024 spot

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu recently gave a huge heads up to wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul for his contention in the upcoming ICC Men’s T-20 World Cup 2024. Notably, the Indian team has not announced their squad for the global event, which is scheduled to commence from June in the United States of America and West Indies.

The ongoing IPL 2024 season stands as a perfect trial for the BCCI selectors to pick the best 15 Men who will represent India in the marquee tournament. The Indian team currently possesses several options to play at the number 4 and 5 spot. Players like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya are in contention for the two positions.

Ambati Rayudu highlighted that to seal his spot in the team, the Lucknow Super Giants Skipper needs to accelerate his strike rate in the middle overs for the IPL franchise, considering the Indian team’s demands are the same.

Rayudu warns KL Rahul amidst fierce competition for T20 World Cup spot

While speaking to Star Sports, Rayudu highlighted that KL Rahul is yet to be back in form and needs to accelerate his strike rate while putting higher runs on the board. The statement came in light after KL Rahul’s knock of 33 runs off 31 balls at a strike rate of 106.45 against Gujarat Titans.

"KL Rahul still has to get back into form. I feel he should be batting slightly maybe number 3 or 4 if he has to really get into the India side and stay in the reckoning for the T20 World Cup squad because there are already too many openers who are contending for the spot”, said Ambati Rayudu.

Also Read: KL Rahul or Shubman Gill? - Big call from former New Zealand player on Indian T20 World Cup squad

The former CSK star suggested that KL Rahul should demote himself to the number four position instead of opening and play at that position for LSG and the Indian team, considering both the team’s expectations from him are similar.

Rayudu added, “Ideally, KL Rahul should be batting at number 4 and it will be good for Lucknow Super Giants as well if he can do that, come in the middle overs and really play till the end that's what the Indian team needs as well.”

With the top order currently stacked up with options like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Suryakumar Yadav, a wicketkeeper-batter can only fit in the middle-order of the Indian team right now. And Rahul is only making it difficult for himself by opening the innings for LSG and also playing at a slow strike-rate. If he doesn't improve upon his numbers or doesn't change his role, he might well miss the flight to the USA and West Indies.