'Looks like you need a headline:' Ambati Rayudu takes a cheeky dig at reporter for his question on RCB and Rohit Sharma

Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu recently gave a cheeky reply to a reporter while responding about Rohit Sharma’s future team in the Indian Premier League.

Notably, the BCCI is set to host the third IPL mega auction in 2025 and several players are expected to get an opportunity to move and explore the culture of different team franchises. The IPL 2024 has not been a great start for the star opening batter Rohit Sharma.

After 10 years of leading Mumbai Indians and lifting 5 IPL titles for the franchise, Rohit Sharma was replaced as the captain of the team by the young Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Several unexpected events have occurred in the Mumbai Indians captain Saga as the team underwent a poor transition.

Mumbai Indians new captain Hardik Pandya has repeatedly been attacked in the public by the team’s fans after three consecutive losses in the beginning of the tournament. The skipper’s numerous ambiguous decisions also didn’t sit right with their fans as they repeatedly demanded re-establish of Rohit Sharma as the captain of the team.

Ambati Rayudu Mocks Reporter; Offers Candid Take on Rohit's IPL Future

While talking to Star Sports, the former Mumbai Indians cricketer Ambati Rayudu recently turned the tables on the reporter For questioning him about Rohit Sharma’s future team in the IPL.

The reporter interrogated if there is a possibility for Rohit Sharma to shift to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (alongside Virat Kohli) in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Rayudu responded, "I don't know whether Royal Challengers Bengaluru needs Rohit Sharma, but it seems you need a headline (laughs).”

Rayudu further exclaimed that it is the choice of Rohit Sharma to remain with Mumbai Indians or shifted to another team in the IPL 2025 mega auction. The cricketer admitted that the team did not treat the Indian captain the way he should have in IPL 2024.

"It's Rohit's call at the end of the day. He can go wherever he wants to go. All the teams would love to have him as a captain for sure. I am sure he will go to a franchise that maybe treats him better than what has happened here," Rayudu added.

As per the reports, the former MI team captain Rohit Sharma has expressed the desire to register his name for the mega auction and end his tenure with Mumbai Indians after the team’s poor transition in IPL 2024.