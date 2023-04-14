Andre Russell limps off the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Andre Russell limped off the field in the 19th over of the first innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Russell took the support of the team physio while leaving the ground, which is not a good sign for Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR are already missing their main players, and if Russell also sustains a serious injury, the depth will be depleted further.

Andre Russell has always been injury-prone in his career. His frequent injuries have kept him on the sidelines for a long time. And now, the Caribbean all-rounder has bruised himself again.

Andre Russell injures himself while bowling against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Andre Russell didn’t bowl at all prior to this game against the Orange Army in IPL 2023. Surprisingly, he completed his first two overs and came back again to deliver his third of the night. After bowling just one ball in his third over, Russell struggled to move properly.

He then hobbled off after brief assistance from the physio on the field. The West Indian player was seen in severe pain while leaving the ground. While the extent of the injury is unknown as yet, Russell seems to have cramps.

The fans and team management would also hope for the same. It’s very hot and humid in Kolkata today, with the temperatures hovering around 35°C. For someone like Russell, who hadn’t bowled in the season so far, it’s never easy to acclimatise easily.

However, the decision to push Russell to bowl as many as three overs in the game will raise many eyebrows, given Russell’s tryst with injuries. A couple of overs must have been enough if the team wanted him to contribute with the ball. After all, Russell didn’t bowl at all to shield himself from recurring injuries.

However, Andre Russell bowled reasonably well against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite conceding over 10.2 runs per over, the 34-year-old snared three vital wickets before shambling off. He consistently hit the shorter side of the deck to stifle the SRH batters.

Andre Russell came to bat at No. 6 in the second innings and looked in a fine state. This will serve as a huge relief for the Knight Riders' well-wishers. However, Russell couldn't last long as Mayank Markande dismissed him on a score of 3.

Russell is the biggest player of the Kolkata Knight Riders. They can not afford to lose him midway through the tournament. KKR’s success will largely rely on the availability of Andre Russell.