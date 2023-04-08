No England players! SURPRISING revelations at MI vs CSK toss

Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes are not featuring in the iconic Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings encounter.

Both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have major players missing from the biggest and oldest rivalry of the Indian Premier League. For CSK, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali are not featuring in the game. According to CSK captain MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali is unavailable, and Ben Stokes is injured.

Meanwhile, Jofra Archer is missing for Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma termed it a “precautionary move”.

Rohit Sharma on Jofra Archer's unavailability tonight:



"I would not call it an injury, but it is just a precaution - Jofra is not playing. We have got the other guys."#MIvCSK — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) April 8, 2023

English players missing from MIvsCSK clash

Chennai Super Kings captain, MS Dhoni, made a bombshell statement at the toss. He revealed that the two English all-rounders - Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali - are not going to take part in the biggest game of the IPL. Ben Stokes has injured himself and is unfit for the match.

While Ben hasn’t made an impact yet this season, he is a match-winner who provides value to any team he features for.

Meanwhile, Moeen Ali is unavailable for the game, according to Dhoni. His reason for unavailability is unknown for now. This is the biggest blow for them.

Moeen won the Man of the Match award for his all-round display in the last game. He is an integral part of the CSK squad. His absence will shrink the quality of the team severely.

For Mumbai Indians, Jofra Archer is not playing the game. He has injured his elbow and hence take a rest from the match. Rohit Sharma told Ravi Shastri that this is a precautionary move at the toss.

“I would not call it an injury, but it is just a precaution - Jofra is not playing. We have got the other guys,” exclaimed Rohit Sharma.

MI’s bowling unit is already thin due to the absence of their ace speedster, Jasprit Bumrah. Now, the injury to Jofra Archer has made MI’s bowling unit even more vulnerable. This is probably their worst bowling attack ever in the history of the IPL.

Mumbai Indians would want Jofra Archer to be fit again soon and return to the field. For the record, Archer has had issues with his elbow in the past couple of years or so. He had to undergo two surgeries to heal the injured elbow.