News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Are DC out delhi capitals playoffs chances after MI vs DC IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Are Delhi Capitals (DC) Out of IPL 2025 Playoffs Race After Loss to Mumbai Indians?

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Last updated: May 21, 2025 - 5 min read
Are DC out delhi capitals playoffs chances after MI vs DC IPL 2025

Are DC out of the IPL 2025 playoffs? After their defeat to Mumbai Indians at Wankhede, the answer is yes. Delhi Capitals have been officially eliminated from the playoff race as Mumbai clinched the final available spot in the top four.

RCB, GT, and PBKS had already qualified before this game. With MI joining them at 16 points, Delhi’s maximum possible tally of 15 is no longer enough. That makes this result the final nail in DC’s campaign.

ALSO READ: MI or RCB? Who will finish top two alongside GT?

MI deliver knockout blow

Delhi had to win to stay alive, but they fell short both with the bat and ball. Mumbai were 54 for 2 in the powerplay and appeared to be heading for a modest total. But Suryakumar Yadav’s death-over brilliance changed the game. He struck 40 off his last 17 balls and, alongside Naman Dhir’s quickfire 24 off 8, helped MI collect 62 runs in the final four overs.

MI ended on 180 for 5, a total that looked even more imposing once DC lost early wickets. They slipped to 27 for 3 inside the powerplay with KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis dismissed cheaply, and captain Axar Patel unavailable due to illness. The pitch offered grip, and MI’s spinners Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks choked the middle overs effectively. Delhi never found momentum and eventually fell well short of the target.

Are DC out? Mathematically, yes. With just one game left, their 13 points can’t match MI’s 16. Are Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2025? Yes, and the manner of their exit reflects deeper issues.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Playoffs Fixtures: Who Will RCB, MI, PBKS and GT Play in the Knockouts?

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Gujarat Titans (Q)12930018+0.795
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)12830117+0.482
Punjab Kings (Q)12830117+0.389
Mumbai Indians (Q)13850016+1.292
Delhi Capitals13660113-0.019
Kolkata Knight Riders (E)13560212+0.193
Lucknow Super Giants (E)12570010-0.506
Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)1247019-1.005
Rajasthan Royals (E)14410008-0.549
Chennai Super Kings (E)13310006-1.030

What went wrong for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025?

DC were not strong title contenders on paper but surprised many with four wins in their first five games. As the season wore on, however, cracks began to show.

KL Rahul carried the batting unit, scoring 493 runs in 12 games. The next best was Abhishek Porel with 295. Faf du Plessis, though experienced, was hampered by injuries and couldn’t settle into rhythm. Youngsters like Jake Fraser-McGurk struggled, and Karun Nair’s form dipped after one early standout performance.

With Rahul forced to anchor and accelerate, DC’s batting lacked depth and consistency. When he failed, the entire top order often collapsed. Ashutosh Sharma and Axar Patel showed flashes of brilliance, but it wasn’t enough to carry them through tighter contests.

On the bowling front, DC missed a reliable Indian fast bowler. Their domestic seamers failed to impress in pressure situations. Mukesh Kumar and Mohit Sharma lacked bite at the death, while Dushmantha Chameera, brought in mid-season, failed to stem the run flow. Mitchell Starc’s absence after the break further weakened their bowling attack.

Despite having quality spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and Axar, Delhi couldn’t defend or control games in key overs. Their defeats were often the result of either batting collapses or bowlers failing to hold their nerve under pressure.

ALSO READ:

Are Delhi Capitals out? What it means

This result not only confirms that DC are eliminated, it also concludes a season that showed promise early on but ultimately lacked balance and momentum.

Can DC qualify for playoffs 2025? No, they are now out. Can Delhi still qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs? Again, no. They end their season with 13 points, with one game remaining against PBKS that holds no playoff relevance.

The question now isn’t can DC still qualify, but how they can rebuild for 2026. The positives include Rahul’s consistency and Ashutosh’s emergence, but they need more from their Indian core and overseas recruits.

DC playoffs chances are over for 2025, but the lessons from this season could help them come back stronger next year.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
MI vs DC
Mumbai Indians
CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer

Related posts

RCB Youngster Set For Trial By Fire Against India in Test Series

RCB Youngster Set For Trial By Fire Against India in Test Series

11:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
IPL 2025 playoffs fixtures top two chances qualification scenarios mi rcb gt pbks top two

IPL 2025 Playoffs Fixtures Confirmed: RCB, MI, GT, and PBKS Knockouts Opponents Revealed

11:58 pm
CX Staff Writer
MI top two spot playoffs race IPL 2025 above RCB GT PBKS

Will Mumbai Indians Finish in Top Two Spot Ahead of RCB in IPL 2025 Playoffs Race?

11:50 pm
CX Staff Writer
IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances Who Will Qualify ipl 2025 playoffs scenarios and What Each Team Needs

IPL 2025 Playoffs Decided: Which Teams Have Qualified? Top Two Qualification Scenarios, Percentages and Updated Points Table

11:19 pm
CX Staff Writer
[WATCH] Rohit Sharma Drops a Sitter To Offer Vipraj Nigam Crucial Lifeline in Must-Win MI vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

[WATCH] Rohit Sharma Drops a Sitter To Offer Vipraj Nigam Crucial Lifeline in Must-Win MI vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

11:00 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
‘Total Flop’: Hardik Pandya Faces Backlash After Failing With the Bat Again, Departs for 3(6) During MI vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

‘Should resign captaincy’: Hardik Pandya Faces Backlash After Failing With the Bat Again, Departs for 3(6) During MI vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

10:02 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.