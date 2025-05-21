Are Delhi Capitals (DC) Out of IPL 2025 Playoffs Race After Loss to Mumbai Indians?

Are DC out of the IPL 2025 playoffs? After their defeat to Mumbai Indians at Wankhede, the answer is yes. Delhi Capitals have been officially eliminated from the playoff race as Mumbai clinched the final available spot in the top four.

RCB, GT, and PBKS had already qualified before this game. With MI joining them at 16 points, Delhi’s maximum possible tally of 15 is no longer enough. That makes this result the final nail in DC’s campaign.

MI deliver knockout blow

Delhi had to win to stay alive, but they fell short both with the bat and ball. Mumbai were 54 for 2 in the powerplay and appeared to be heading for a modest total. But Suryakumar Yadav’s death-over brilliance changed the game. He struck 40 off his last 17 balls and, alongside Naman Dhir’s quickfire 24 off 8, helped MI collect 62 runs in the final four overs.

MI ended on 180 for 5, a total that looked even more imposing once DC lost early wickets. They slipped to 27 for 3 inside the powerplay with KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis dismissed cheaply, and captain Axar Patel unavailable due to illness. The pitch offered grip, and MI’s spinners Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks choked the middle overs effectively. Delhi never found momentum and eventually fell well short of the target.

Are DC out? Mathematically, yes. With just one game left, their 13 points can’t match MI’s 16. Are Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2025? Yes, and the manner of their exit reflects deeper issues.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Gujarat Titans (Q) 12 9 3 0 0 18 +0.795 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 12 8 3 0 1 17 +0.482 Punjab Kings (Q) 12 8 3 0 1 17 +0.389 Mumbai Indians (Q) 13 8 5 0 0 16 +1.292 Delhi Capitals 13 6 6 0 1 13 -0.019 Kolkata Knight Riders (E) 13 5 6 0 2 12 +0.193 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 12 5 7 0 0 10 -0.506 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 12 4 7 0 1 9 -1.005 Rajasthan Royals (E) 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.549 Chennai Super Kings (E) 13 3 10 0 0 6 -1.030

What went wrong for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025?

DC were not strong title contenders on paper but surprised many with four wins in their first five games. As the season wore on, however, cracks began to show.

KL Rahul carried the batting unit, scoring 493 runs in 12 games. The next best was Abhishek Porel with 295. Faf du Plessis, though experienced, was hampered by injuries and couldn’t settle into rhythm. Youngsters like Jake Fraser-McGurk struggled, and Karun Nair’s form dipped after one early standout performance.

With Rahul forced to anchor and accelerate, DC’s batting lacked depth and consistency. When he failed, the entire top order often collapsed. Ashutosh Sharma and Axar Patel showed flashes of brilliance, but it wasn’t enough to carry them through tighter contests.

On the bowling front, DC missed a reliable Indian fast bowler. Their domestic seamers failed to impress in pressure situations. Mukesh Kumar and Mohit Sharma lacked bite at the death, while Dushmantha Chameera, brought in mid-season, failed to stem the run flow. Mitchell Starc’s absence after the break further weakened their bowling attack.

Despite having quality spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and Axar, Delhi couldn’t defend or control games in key overs. Their defeats were often the result of either batting collapses or bowlers failing to hold their nerve under pressure.

Are Delhi Capitals out? What it means

This result not only confirms that DC are eliminated, it also concludes a season that showed promise early on but ultimately lacked balance and momentum.

Can DC qualify for playoffs 2025? No, they are now out. Can Delhi still qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs? Again, no. They end their season with 13 points, with one game remaining against PBKS that holds no playoff relevance.

The question now isn’t can DC still qualify, but how they can rebuild for 2026. The positives include Rahul’s consistency and Ashutosh’s emergence, but they need more from their Indian core and overseas recruits.

DC playoffs chances are over for 2025, but the lessons from this season could help them come back stronger next year.

