'Didn't try to convince him much' - Ashish Nehra opens up on Hardik Pandya's trade

Hardik Pandya’s trade from Gujarat Titans (GT) to Mumbai Indians (MI) was undoubtedly the most significant trade deal in the rich history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Hardik, who led GT successfully in seasons 2022 and 2023, will no longer feature for them after agreeing to return to his former franchise.

Among the many notable things during GT’s instant success in the league was the partnership of coach Ashish Nehra and captain Hardik Pandya. The duo shared their top-notch game knowledge, helping other players grow and perform for the team.

Ashish Nehra and Hardik Pandya were the perfect combinations for Gujarat, and they deserve massive credit for helping the team win the title in their maiden season and come close to winning the second one in 2023. Numerous times, players applauded their understanding and guidance after attaining success.

Players like Mohit Sharma and Vijay Shankar unleashed their best potential while playing for GT, turning themselves into match-winners. The trust shown by the captain and coach was the most significant reason for their immense success.

I didn’t try to convince Hardik Pandya much: Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra talked about a range of things a week before the start of the tournament. When asked about the Hardik Pandya trade deal, Nehra disclosed he didn’t try to stop Hardik much.

“I never tried to convince Pandya to stay back. As you play more, you gain experience. I could have stopped him had he gone to any other franchise. He (Pandya) played here for two years but he has gone to a team (MI), where he has played previously for 5-6 years. The manner in which the sport (cricket) is moving, we will have trades and transfers like we see in international soccer. It's a new challenge for him and may be he will learn something new and we wish him the best.”

After Hardik Pandya’s departure, Shubman Gill, who had a fabulous run with the willow in 2023, has been promoted and will lead the unit. While Gill is a quality player, he has little experience leading a side at this level.

However, Ashish Nehra will be there to help Gill at every step. Gujarat Titans will kick off their campaign against Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 24 in Ahmedabad.

