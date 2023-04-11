Ashwin reacts to Harshal Patel's non-striker run-out attempt

The Indian spin great came out in support of the pacer who retriggered debates on running out the non-striker with an instance from RCB's IPL 2023 game versus LSG.

Ravichandran Ashwin came out in support of India teammate Harshal Patel after his attempt to execute a run-out at the non-striker's end on Monday (April 10) night during IPL 2023 retriggered debates around this mode of dismissal.

The veteran India tweaker, known for breaking conventions and being the flagbearer for change of perceptions against the non-striker run-out, said Patel was absolutely in the right for trying to dismiss Ravi Bishnoi at the other end with scores tied in Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) high-scoring league game.

The RCB seamer missed his run-out attempt against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lower-order batter when the opposition needed one run off the last ball. Harshal Patel couldn't dislodge the bails with Bishnoi well outside the popping crease. And even as the pacer backtracked on momentum and made another aim at the stumps, this one didn't count since he was late in stopping on his initial follow-through, as per the run-out laws.

For Ashwin, however, it was a moment to savour that Patel was mindful of the run-out possibility in the first place and was willing to play by the laws even as bowlers continue to face the brunt from those who incline towards the unwritten 'spirit of the game' to criticise them and justify the batter's clear intention of stealing the run.

Ashwin comes out in support of Harshal

Speaking to the reporters ahead of Rajasthan Royals' (RR) next match in IPL 2023, R Ashwin said if he were in Harshal Patel's position, the India great would've definitely gone ahead with the run-out.

Ashwin found it praiseworthy on Patel's part to not feel bogged down by the word on the outside and stick to the playing laws.

"One ball, one to win. The non-striker is always going to run. I will stop every time and run a batsman out. I don't see what the problem is," said Ashwin, who was watching the game with his wife and told her that he hopes the pacer gets the non-striker out, with Bishnoi clearing tempting fate with his steals.

"I was just watching the game and telling my wife he should run him out. And he did it. I was so glad and happy that a bowler had the courage to do it and I wish more bowlers do it," he added.