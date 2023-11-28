Ashwin predicts ex-PBKS star to spark bidding war in IPL 2024 Auction

MS Dhoni's CSK was extremely interested in the player during the IPL 2022 auction and could go all out again.

Ravichandran Ashwin believes that a former Punjab Kings (PBKS) star will spark a bidding war from various franchises during the upcoming IPL 2024 auction. According to Ashwin, both Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are likely to express interest in acquiring the dynamic batter, especially following the departures of Ambati Rayudu and Hardik Pandya from the franchises respectively.

"I can definitely see a war between CSK and GT for Shahrukh Khan because Gujarat have just lost middle batter/finisher Hardik and they need a power player. Shahrukh was at the Punjab Kings at ₹9 crores, and I felt he showed his skills pretty well. Is it a decent release? Because I think he is going to go for at least ₹12 or ₹13 crore again," Ashwin said in his latest YouTube video.

Tamil Nadu's Shahrukh Khan was retained by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for ₹9 crore in the IPL 2022 auction. He played in all 14 matches for the team in the last season, accumulating 156 runs at a notable strike rate of 165.96. Shahrukh is set to be part of the IPL 2024 auction after being released by the Punjab-based franchise.

Ashwin opines CSK could go all out for Shahrukh Khan

Speaking in the video, Ravichandran Ashwin further stated that CSK could go all out to acquire Shahrukh Khan at the auction, even if it comes at the cost of Australian speedster Mitchell Starc. Ashwin mentioned that Shahrukh, being a local player, will be a great addition to the MS Dhoni-led side.

During the IPL 2022 auction, Chennai was quick to initiate bidding for Shahrukh, engaging in a competitive bidding war with Punjab. Although CSK raised the bid to ₹8.75 crore, PBKS secured the deal with a final bid of ₹9 crore.

