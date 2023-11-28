'Very Mumbai Indians player' - Ravichandran Ashwin feels MI will go after this star

The buzz around the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is palpable, with all the ten teams revealing their retentions and releases.

The buzz around the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is palpable, with all the ten teams revealing their retentions and releases. From Hardik Pandya’s return to Mumbai Indians (MI) to Cameron Green’s departure to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), there have already been plenty of surprises ahead of the mini-auction for IPL 2024. Moreover, the teams have released some big names, which will make the auction even more intriguing.

The teams have several holes to plug and will go hard at specific players. There will also be some massive overseas additions in this year’s auction, and they are expected to earn whopping prices, especially due to mini-auction. The likes of Rachin Ravindra and Travis Head will be among the sought-after players in Dubai next month.

The analysis has already been plenty, with most of the top experts giving their opinions on the different teams. Social media has been full of people making combinations for their favourite franchises. The whole buzz will go to the next level on the auction day and after the action.

Ravichandran Ashwin, currently part of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL, also had a brief chat about the retentions and everything with RR’s analyst Panish on his YouTube channel. Ashwin talked about different players and the teams they will fit in. The whole show was quite interesting and worth watching.

Ravichandran Ashwin feels this rising star will fit in Mumbai Indians

Ravichandran Ashwin talked about different players with Panish and the combinations of different teams. Among the many players talked about was the young sensation Gerald Coetzee, who lit the World Cup 2023 with his pace. He was among the most impressive players in the mega event held in India.

Ashwin felt Coetzee would fit nicely in the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians. He labelled Coetzee as a “very Mumbai Indians player” for the skillsets he possesses.

“Gerald Coetzee is a very Mumbai Indians player,” exclaimed Ashwin on his YouTube channel. “That blue jersey on him with gold, bowling at Wankhede, bustling in - just looks an MI sort of a player. If they (MI) don’t get anybody, they are going for him (Coetzee).”

Ashwin also stated that if Mumbai Indians don’t get the likes of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, they will go for Gerald Coetzee.

“They (MI) like the left-arm seamers. Maybe go for Mitchell Starc a little bit, pull back, and maybe Josh Hazlewood. They had Josh Hazlewood in the past. If he misses, they are going for Gerald Coetzee.”

