Tennis ball street-style IPL to kick off in March?

The inaugural season of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is set to commence on March 2 as announced by the organizers on Tuesday (November 28). This groundbreaking event marks India's introduction to the T10 tennis ball cricket format. The tournament will feature six teams, each owned by franchises representing major cities - Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar. All 19 matches are scheduled to take place in Mumbai.

Each team, with a squad limit of 16 players, will also be supported by a six-member staff with an overall fee of Rs 10 lakh along with a mentor. A distinctive feature of each team is the presence of a 'celebrity anchor owner.'

Franchises will operate with a purse of Rs 1 crore and the base price for players at the auction will be Rs 3 lakh, without any upper limit. The player auction is slated to be held on February 24.

The ISPL has appointed former India head coach and captain, Ravi Shastri as its commissioner. Additionally, BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar and Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) president Amol Kale serve as core committee members for this exciting cricketing venture.

Ravi Shastri shares his aspirations from ISPL

“The ISPL not only brings a dynamic and entertaining cricket format to the forefront but more importantly, it opens the gates for extraordinary talent that often goes unnoticed,” Ashish Shelar said in a statement.

MCA President Amol Kale, said: “It will provide a vital platform for those players who dream of playing inside the stadiums, allowing them to showcase their exceptional skills to a wider audience.”

Ravi Shastri added: “The ISPL will offer the cricketing dreams of many a chance to flourish on a big stage. I am looking forward to witnessing the success stories that will undoubtedly emerge from this exciting venture.”

