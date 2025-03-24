Back After Big Accident, Punjab Kings Youngster, Backed by Ricky Ponting, Set to Storm IPL 2025

The Punjab Kings youngster is set to take the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) by storm.

Young Indian all-rounder Musheer Khan is gearing up for his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) season and will be representing Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, the last few months have not been easy for the 20-year-old. He suffered a neck injury after he was involved in a horrific car accident in Lucknow in September 2024.

Musheer Ready For Punjab Kings

He eventually missed the Ranji Trophy tournament with Mumbai. But he is set to return to competitive cricket for the first time since the third week of September when he turned up for India B in a Duleep Trophy game against India D. That was Musheer’s last match before the accident. Musheer, along with his father Naushad, were travelling from their hometown Azamgharh to Lucknow for Musheer to play Mumbai’s Irani Cup match against the Rest of India.

Musheer and his father were travelling with two other people in an SUV, which hit a median before toppling. He and his father were then quickly taken to a hospital. Musheer said that he coped with the setback of not being able to play by discussing cricket instead, with his brothers including Sarfaraz Khan, who has played six Tests for the Indian team.

“Since I could not move my neck and had to be mostly bed-ridden, playing cricket was out of the question, but at home, Abbu and our brothers would only talk about cricket, so my world revolved around the game. I watched all our Ranji Trophy matches and Irani Trophy fixtures on television, and since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was on, I watched all the matches. Abbu, my brother Moeen and I would often discuss the game, and I knew that I had to be patient and accept whatever had happened. Initially, I was sad to have missed out on the whole season, but then, I came to terms with it,” he was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

Musheer Khan’s Rehabilitation

Once he recovered, the all-rounder underwent rehabilitation and resumed training with his father.

“Once I returned home, I slowly started training with Abbu at the Astroturf at home. I did sessions on the field as well with Abbu and Moeen bhai, and went on to play local matches before joining the Punjab Kings camp for the IPL. I had to regularly monitor things, because sometimes you develop cramps or witness discomfort after returning to action from a long break, so it was taking it step by step. Another target was to ensure that I found my mojo back in terms of bowling. Back then, I could not bowl much due to the neck injury, but now, I am bowling at full throttle, so it took some time to return to shape, but eventually things fell in place,” added the youngster.

Musheer Khan was part of the Uday Saharan-led Indian team that won the 2024 Under-19 World Cup title. Musheer scored 360 runs from seven matches in the tournament, while also taking seven wickets. To date, Musheer Khan has played nine First-Class matches and 716 runs and taken eight wickets.

