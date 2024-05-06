BCCI In Talks With ECB To Secure Players For IPL 2024 play-offs

The BCCI has recently proposed a negotiation with the English cricket board regarding their commitment for the players to represent their respective team franchises in the IPL 2024 play-offs. Notably, a few weeks ago, the ECB had informed the BCCI their decision to call back the English players participating in the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier League ahead of the tournament’s play-offs for their national duties.

The IPL 2024 play-offs are set to begin from May 21 which is expected to be the time for the players to fly to the United States of America and West Indies for the participation of the T20 World Cup 2024 which is set to kick off in June after the conclusion of the Indian franchise cricket league. The teams are expected to visit the country days before to gear up for the global tournament and analyze the unfamiliar grounds.

Withdrawal of English Players from IPL 2024 play-offs might have consequences: Sources

A close source of the BCCI recently got in a chat with the Times of India and revealed that IPL team franchisees are in no mood to release their English cricketers who have given stellar performances in the tournament. The source argued that the team franchisees had planned their strategies according to the availability of the players well ahead since the IPL 2024 auction.

"The franchises are in no mood to release their England players at this stage of the tournament, as they had planned accordingly at the auction. Talks are on between the BCCI and the ECB to resolve this issue”, the source revealed.

Another source of the TOI should keep their commitment with the BCCI or else the withdrawal of players might result in consequences.

“Yes, The BCCI has taken it up (with the ECB). I hope the ECB keeps their commitment they made before the auction. This type of ad hoc withdrawal of players will come with consequences,” the source discussed.

Star English players like the wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals, attacking top order batter Phil Salt of Kolkata Knight Riders, Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingston of Punjab Kings and Will Jacks, Reece Topley of Royal Challengers Bengaluru are expected to leave their respective teams for national duty ahead of the IPL 2024 play-offs.

The defending champions England will commence the T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Scotland in Barbados on June 4.