'It's a new challenge, a bit of a circus' - Mitchell Starc makes a curious comment about the IPL

Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in IPL history when he was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 24.75 crore.

Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc is set to be a part of IPL 2024 as the most expensive player in IPL history. Starc was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024 auction for a whopping sum of INR 24.75 crore. He will be looking to gain some good form in IPL before going to the T20 World Cup, to be held in June at West Indies and USA.

Starc is returning to the IPL after a long gap of eight years. Since he last played this mega tournament, he has further improved his skills and become one of the best fast bowlers across formats. The left-arm quick has the ability to pick up wickets with the new ball and is lethal with his yorkers in the death overs as well.

Mitchell Starc makes a curious comment about IPL

While talking to cricket.com.au, Starc remembered the time in which he was part of the IPL. He revealed his excitement about wearing the gold and purple jersey of KKR and working with a new team and the new players this season.

"It's been 8 years, I think. Back to KKR where I was supposed to be in 2018. So I'll be back there for the chance to pull on the gold and purple. I guess my memories are a few and far between of back in 2014 and 2015 with RCB but yeah, really excited to get stuck in. Obviously, a new group of players. A bunch of guys I certainly haven't met or been able to work with before," Starc remembered.

The 34-year-old termed IPL as the best T20 league in the world and accepted that it will be a new challenge for him.

"A couple of guys that I've, international guys that I've played against and come across. Yeah, it's gonna be exciting. It's definitely a new challenge. But yeah, it'll be exciting. It's always a bit of a circus when it is the best T20 league in the world. So, yeah I look forward to it," Starc added.

Mitchell Starc last played in the IPL in 2015. Overall, he has played just two seasons of IPL in 2014 and 2015, and picked up 34 wickets in 27 matches. Despite bowling the tough overs in the powerplay and the death, Starc has managed an economy of just 7.17. He represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in both the seasons he has played so far.

Starc was a part of IPL 2018 auction when he was signed by KKR for INR 9.4 crore. But he had to pull out of the season because of an injury. Since then, he had not featured in an IPL auction until IPL 2024. Kolkata Knight Riders will begin its IPL 2024 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

