England Star joins Mumbai Indians as replacement player for remainder of IPL 2023: REPORTS

In a recent development, it has now been reported that a England fast bowler has joined Mumbai Indians as a replacement player for the remainder of IPL 2023. The 34-year-old went unsold at a base price of INR 2 crore at the December auction last year, but has previous IPL experience plying his trade with franchises like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings.

England international Chris Jordan has taken 27 wickets in 28 innings in the IPL, averaging 30.85 with an economy of 9.32. He last played in the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings in 2022, taking two wickets in four matches. In his final IPL appearance on April 17, 2022, against the Gujarat Titans, he was unable to execute his plans effectively, conceding 58 runs in 3.5 overs.

Jordan recently represented the Three Lions in a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, picking up one wicket in three games. He also played for the Gulf Giants team that won the International League T20. It will be interesting to see how he performs in the IPL.

Mumbai Indians have had a troubled season with their bowlers in IPL 2023

Mumbai has struggled with their international fast bowlers this season, with Jasprit Bumrah unavailable, Jhye Richardson ruled out, and Jofra Archer returning from Belgium after consulting an elbow specialist. While Riley Meredith replaced Richardson, it is unclear who Jordan has replaced in the Mumbai camp.

Jordan's recent T20 experience includes a successful season with the Gulf Giants, where he finished as the leading wicket-taker, taking 20 wickets in ten innings at an average of 13.80. He also played three T20Is against Bangladesh last month.

Archer is expected to play for Mumbai in their match against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday evening, as they hope to climb up from ninth place on the IPL points table.

