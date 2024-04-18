CSK bring in England pacer who dismissed Kohli, Rohit, Pant on debut as replacement for injured Kiwi batter

Chennai Super Kings have brought in experienced England bowler in place of the injured opening batter, who has been ruled out of IPL 2024.

In a bad news for Chennai Super Kings, star NZ opening batter Devon Conway has been ruled out of IPL 2024 due to injury. Conway had earlier missed the start of IPL 2024 due to a thumb fracture that he suffered during New Zealand's T20I series against Australia.

Conway was expected to be available by the first week of May but now, he has been ruled out of the whole season. The left-handed opener has been an integral part of CSK's team over the last two years. He has a terrific IPL record with 924 runs in 23 matches at an excellent average of 48.63 and a strike rate of 141.28.

🚨 NEWS 🚨



Devon Conway ruled out #TATAIPL 2024 due to an injury, Chennai Super Kings add Richard Gleeson to the squad.



Details 🔽https://t.co/5Wv7bO3nUh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2024

Conway is known for his ability to bat for longer periods of time and score big runs. In Conway's absence, Rachin Ravindra has opened alongside captain Ruturaj Gaikwad this season. Ravindra has provided CSK some brisk starts but is yet to score a big one.

Richard Gleeson replaces Devon Conway

England fast bowler Richard Gleeson has replaced Devon Conway for IPL 2024. Gleeson has played 6 T20Is for England and picked up 9 wickets at an average of 20.77. He was signed by Chennai Super Kings for his base price INR 50 lakhs.

Gleeson's international debut was a memorable one as he picked up the big wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant in his spell. The fast bowler produced figures of 3-15 in 4 overs in his debut. His last T20I came against Pakistan in September 2022.

Gleeson has also played 90 T20s so far for his 101 wickets.at an economy rate of 8.18. The right-arm quick is seen as a genuine wicket-taker in the domestic circuit. Another fast bowler in CSK's squad, Mustafizur Rahman, is leaving the squad after May 1 due to which the team management might have felt the need for an extra seamer rather than a batter.

Telegram Group Join Now

Also read: 'Nothing to learn from IPL:' Cricket Board Chairperson makes bold claim about this CSK star

Chennai Super Kings will play its next match against Lucknow Super Giants on April 19 at Lucknow. They are currently at third spot in the points table with four wins and two defeats to their name.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.