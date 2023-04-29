CSK CEO discloses MS Dhoni's words before buying Ajinkya Rahane in the auction

The team management and staff members are showered with heavy praise after the consistent fireworks from Ajinkya Rahane in IPL 2023.

The form of Rahane has provided greater stability to the CSK batting unit, which was already full of quality players.

Ajinkya Rahane has set the IPL stage on fire with his sensational batting display this season while donning the yellow jersey. Right from the first game, Rahane has played some breathtaking knocks, which has surprised one and all, given the overall record of the batter in the T20 format.

His rejuvenation in T20 cricket has been credited to the legendary captain MS Dhoni, who is known to give his players a longer rope than most other captains in world cricket. Under the able leadership of MS Dhoni, the players manage to bring out their best version and showcase their talent.

Ajinkya Rahane’s case is no different. When no other team showed interest in the veteran batter, it was Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who provided Rahane with a chance to prove his critics wrong, despite knowing his track record and recent form.

Now, as Ajinkya Rahane has turned his fortunes with the willow, the CSK CEO has revealed the thought process behind the acquisition of the Mumbaikar in the mini-auction ahead of IPL 2023. For the record, the four-time champions roped in Ajinkya Rahane at a base price of INR 50 Lakh.

CSK CEO reveals the chat with MS Dhoni regarding Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the auction

The CSK CEO, Kasi Viswanathan, has now disclosed his talk with MS Dhoni before reaching the auction room ahead of the sixteenth edition of the IPL. MS Dhoni wanted to include Ajinkya Rahane in his team and asked Kasi to try buying him.

“Nothing like it if you can get him,” exclaimed Dhoni to Kasi Viswanathan, as revealed by the CEO himself. Kasi said that this was the reason to bid for Rahane.

The move has turned out to be a masterstroke by MS Dhoni, and Co. Ajinkya has an average of 44.80 and struck at 189.83 in the season so far.