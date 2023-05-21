'These predictions were made on April Fools Day' - CSK stalwart's response to IPL experts after playoffs entry

Making a strong comeback after a disastrous IPL 2022, MS Dhoni and company have stormed into the playoffs as the second-placed side with eight wins and 17 points.

As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stand resurrected following a disastrous last campaign after storming into the IPL 2023 playoffs this Saturday (May 20), their supports are taking sarcastic puns at the doom predictions made for MS Dhoni and his men prior to the start of the tournament.

The four-time champions, who finished right at the bottom of the pile with just four wins from their fourteen league stage fixtures in IPL 2022, cemented a top 2 berth towards the playoffs stage for the ongoing season and are set to lock horns with defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday (May 23) night in Chennai.

Part of an incredible turnaround, the famed franchise is receiving praise from all corners for booking their 12th playoffs entry in 14 seasons they've been part of in the history of the IPL, with prominent experts lauding the franchise for creating and sustaining a healthy environment for the players and support staff to flourish in.

Amidst this fanfare, CSK loyalists have been taking a moment to remind the team's naysayers about their false predictions on how the franchise was prophesied to fair up in IPL 2023 and having fun at their expense. Among them, CSK's former allrounder and current bowling coach Dwayne Bravo took direct aim at all the IPL experts, who were foreseeing another poor campaign for CSK.

Bravo's sly dig at IPL 2023 experts after CSK qualifies

The 39-year-old West Indies T20 giant, who retired from IPL cricket ahead of this season and took up an important role with the franchise as their new bowling coach, took to social media and brought back a list of IPL experts and commentators who had predicted doom and gloom for CSK.

Also Read - 'He's got the game, a strong foundation' - ex Australian star says Rinku Singh evokes Bevan-Hussey duo

It was a list of esteemed names who in their role as experts for host broadcaster 'Star Sports prophesied another laclustre campaign for Dhoni's troops. None of them backed CSK to make it to the playoffs as one of the top 2 qualifiers, which the franchise has ultimately achieved on the field.

"I guess these predictions were made on April Fools Day @chennaiipl 12 times playoffs, 9 times in finals..4 trophies #RESPECT #RESPECT," Bravo wrote in caption to his interesting post, commanding "respect" for his franchise that is essentially the second most successful side after five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

CSK confirmed their top 2 berth after another comprehensive victory at the close of their league campaign on Saturday afternoon, beating hosts Delhi Capitals (DC) by a whopping margin of 77 runs. The franchise won eight and lost five of their 14 league games, including a no-result.