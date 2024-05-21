CSK star becomes most expensive buy in Lanka Premier League

Bought by CSK for his base price of INR 20 lakhs, he will now earn a five times bigger payout.

A Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star has landed an extremely lucrative deal in the recent auction for the upcoming season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). He is now the most expensive buy in LPL history. The 21-year-old surpassed the previous record of $92,000, which was set by Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka in the previous edition of the LPL.

Matheesha Pathirana was acquired by the Colombo Strikers for $120,000 (approximately INR 1 crore) using a right-to-match card after the Galle Strikers initially signed the sling-arm pace bowler.

Bought by CSK as a replacement player for his base price of INR 20 lakhs after going unsold in IPL 2022, the CSK sensation has now earned a contract that will see him get a five times bigger payout.

Pathirana had an impressive season with CSK in the IPL 2024, despite playing only 6 matches. He took 13 wickets before having to exit the tournament prematurely due to a hamstring injury.

It is expected that CSK will retain him ahead of the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction.

Afghanistan star becomes the most expensive foreign player in the LPL auction

The second-highest price in the auction on Tuesday (May 21) was for all-rounder Isuru Udana, who was acquired by Galle Marvels for $100,000. Following him was another all-rounder, Dasun Shanaka, who fetched $85,000.

The most expensive international player was Afghanistan's right-arm medium pacer Karim Janat, with Dambulla Thunders securing his services for $80,000. Additionally, they paid $50,000 to acquire his fellow countryman, left-handed batter Hazratullah Zazai.

The five-team tournament is set to begin after the culmination of the T20 World Cup 2024 on July 1 and will conclude with the final on July 21.

