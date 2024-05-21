WATCH: Shreyas Iyer's DRS blunder gives Rahul Tripathi lifeline

Tripathi capitalised on the lifeline and went on to score a fifty.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) Qualifier 1 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer made a howler that saw his team miss out on a big opportunity.

After Mitchell Starc gave KKR a fiery start with a peach of a yorker to dismiss SRH's big-hitter Travis Head, KKR had another chance to worsen the blows further.

After dismissing Head on the second ball of the opening over, Starc struck new batter Rahul Tripathi on the toes with another inch-perfect yorker in his next over.

However, Shreyas Iyer could be seen mouthing, "I thought it was bat' to Starc who looked for confirmation for a DRS.

Replays later showed that it was indeed pad first and the the ball was hitting the stumps.

Tripathi capitalised on the lifeline and went on to score a fifty before departing on 55 due to a runout.

KKR bowlers dominate SRH's explosive batting line-up

Speaking about the match, the SRH batters had a tough outing with the KKR bowlers dominating most parts of the proceedings.

The SRH scoreboard currently reads 152 for 9 in 18.5 overs with skipper Pat Cummins and Vijaykanth Viyaskanth at the crease.

Mitchell Starc looked in fiery form, as he finished his spell with figures of 3 for 34 in his four overs that included a double-wicket over to dismiss Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shahbaz Ahmed in quick succession.

SRH will need to put up a solid bowling performance, given the nature of KKR's explosive batting unit and a par score as a target.

The winner of this match will proceed directly to the finals while the losing team will get another bite of the cherry in Qualifier 2.

