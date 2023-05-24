WATCH: CSK dressing room player takes a sensational catch after Ruturaj Gaikwad hits a six | GT vs CSK

A Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player from the substitutes took a fantastic catch as the ball came straight towards the dressing room after Ruturaj Gaikwad hit a massive six.

It was a catch timed with perfection by the reserve player.

A Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player from the substitutes took a fantastic catch as the ball came straight towards the dressing room after Ruturaj Gaikwad hit a massive six. It was a catch timed with perfection by the reserve player.

After losing the toss, CSK were asked to bat first by the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in a high-octane Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The two consistent openers - Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad - walked in to bat at the crease.

Both batters were cautious initially, particularly Ruturaj Gaikwad, who looked tentative early on. While Gaikwad is known to take some time before playing his shots, he seemed extra careful, probably due to the pressure of a big match.

On just the 9th delivery of the game, Darshan Nalkande, who was playing his first game of the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad on a score of 2. However, just as the batter was about to walk back, the siren rang, as Darshan had overstepped, giving Ruturaj a reprieve early in the innings.

CSK player takes a fine catch in the dressing room

On the free hit that followed after the no-ball bowled by Darshan Nalkande, Ruturaj Gaikwad hit a massive six wide of the long-on region to make full use of that extra delivery. The bowler delivered a back-of-a-length delivery on which Ruturaj stayed still to pull ferociously over the boundary.

The ball was travelling quite quickly towards the dressing room of Chennai Super Kings, and the players sitting tried escaping away from the ball. However, one of the players just came in between to pluck a fine catch that was travelling very fast.



While the face wasn’t completely clear, the player was probably Shaik Rasheed, who made a marvellous effort in the changing room. Rasheed is an exceptional fielder, as he had shown earlier in the tournament.

In a game against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rasheed took a tremendous catch to get rid of Jitesh Sharma near the boundary ropes at the same venue. While Shaik Rasheed might get to play in the game, he has already made his contribution.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.