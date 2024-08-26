CSK, Punjab Kings duo dropped from England's white-ball squads for Australia series

This could possibly mark the end of their international careers.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), earlier today, announced the respective T20I and ODI squads for their upcoming white-ball tour of Australia in September. The Three Lions are slated to play three T20Is and five ODIs against their arch-rivals.

Interestingly, a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder and a Punjab Kings (PBKS) dynamic batter has faced the axe and failed to find a spot in either squad.

Moeen Ali, who plays for CSK and PBKS' Jonny Bairstow were left out, possibly marking the end of their international careers. The duo, who are both World Cup winners with England were also a part of the T20 World Cup 2024 earlier this year, where they lost in the semis to India.

Bairstow, who has played in 287 matches, received a two-year contract last October but was left out of the Test team earlier this summer. Moeen, with 298 appearances, has stepped away from red-ball cricket after the Ashes last year.

New faces 👋 Two squads 🧢

3 x T20s 5 x ODIs 🏏

A big end to the summer 💪#ENGvAUS | #EnglandCricket — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 26, 2024

England name five uncapped players

On the other hand, marking a shift towards future talent, England have named five uncapped players in their squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia.

Jacob Bethell and Dan Mousley, both known for their all-rounder abilities in batting, earned their maiden international selections for the T20 series. Essex batter Jordan Cox, Hampshire fast bowler John Turner, and Leicestershire's left-arm seamer Josh Hull were also named in the squad.

Hull, Bethell, and Turner were selected for both the T20 and ODI squads.

ALSO READ: RCB bowler sizzles in UP T20 League to raise stocks ahead of IPL 2025 auction

England Men's T20 Squad: Jos Buttler (Captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner.

Telegram Group Join Now

England Men's ODI Squad: Jos Buttler (Captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Reece Topley, John Turner.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.