CSK Likely to Retain Two Asians as Overseas Players Ahead of IPL 2025 Mega Auction

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are gearing up for the IPL 2025 mega auction, and speculation is rife about the team’s retention strategy. Among the potential retentions, at least two are expected to be overseas players.

Latest reports state that the BCCI might allow as many as six retentions, including indian, overseas, uncapped players as well as a right-to-match card option. It remains to be seen whether more than two overseas retentions will be allowed but for now, at least two overseas retentions are certain.

For these two slots, the names of two Asian players have garnered significant attention: Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana and Bangladeshi bowler Mustafizur Rahman. Both players have demonstrated their talent and ability on the field, making them strong candidates for retention by the Chennai-based franchise.

Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana, often dubbed as the “next Lasith Malinga,” has quickly established himself as a key player in CSK’s bowling lineup. His unique bowling style, characterized by a low-angle release and searing pace, makes him a formidable presence on the pitch. Pathirana's performance in the IPL 2024 was nothing short of impressive, as he managed to claim 13 wickets in just six matches, boasting an average of 13.00 and an economy rate of 7.68.

Pathirana’s ability to deliver during crucial death overs has made him an asset to CSK, and the management is likely to retain him to maintain their bowling strength. His rapid rise and impactful performances have positioned him as a player with a bright future, and CSK will not want to risk losing him to the auction.

Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman has been a consistent performer in the IPL. He is known for his lethal cutters and variations, which become very useful assets at a venue like Chepauk. Despite facing some challenges during the 2024 season, including missing games due to visa issues and then leaving early for national duty, Rahman managed to take 14 wickets in nine matches. His ability to bowl in high-pressure situations and his experience in international cricket make him an invaluable asset for CSK.

Rahman’s knack for taking crucial wickets and controlling the flow of runs during the death overs aligns with CSK's strategic approach, which often relies on a strong bowling attack. His inclusion in the retained players' list would ensure that CSK continues to have a balanced and experienced bowling lineup.

What about Chennai Super Kings’ other retentions?

With the likely departure of legendary captain MS Dhoni and the transition phase CSK is entering, retaining both experienced players and emerging talents is crucial. In addition to Pathirana and Rahman, CSK is expected to retain core players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and the all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. In case of uncapped players, they might look to retain the likes of Sameer Rizvi and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

CSK’s approach to the 2025 auction will be influenced by their desire to maintain a strong foundation while integrating new talents. The retention of Pathirana and Rahman would not only bolster their bowling attack but also provide stability and continuity as they look to build a squad capable of challenging for the IPL title once again.