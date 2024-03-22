Ruturaj Gaikwad IPL 2024 Price: Salary, Batting Stats, Career, Records, Age, Team, Role, and More

Ruturaj Gaikwad's IPL salary increased to INR 6 crores in the 2022 season and it has been the same since then. He was recently appointed as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings, taking over from MS Dhoni.

Ruturaj Gaikwad - IPL Player Profile

Team: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Age: 27 years

DOB: 31 January, 1997

Role: Top-order batter, Captain

Batting Style: Right-handed

IPL Price / Salary: INR 6 crores

IPL Career Stats:

Matches - 52

Runs - 1797

Avg - 39.07

SR - 135.52

100s - 1

50s - 14

In the electrifying arena of the Indian Premier League (IPL), few stars have risen as swiftly and shone as brightly as Ruturaj Gaikwad. A beacon of talent for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Gaikwad's journey from a promising domestic player to a pivotal figure in one of cricket's most prestigious leagues encapsulates the dreams and aspirations of young cricketers across the globe.

Hailing from Pune, Maharashtra, Ruturaj Dashrat Gaikwad was born on January 31, 1997. His cricketing journey, akin to many Indian cricketers, began in the pursuit of excellence in domestic circuits. Before his IPL fame, Gaikwad was already making waves in domestic cricket, representing Maharashtra and showcasing his prowess in tournaments like the Vijay Hazare Trophy. It was his performances in these tournaments that laid the groundwork for his eventual selection into the IPL's glittering world.

Gaikwad's debut in the IPL in 2020 was nothing short of a cinematic entry, fraught with the anticipation of unleashing his potential on a bigger stage. Playing for CSK, he quickly established himself as a batsman of high caliber, with an innate ability to blend aggression with conventional cricketing shots. By 2024, in a span of just four seasons, Gaikwad amassed 1,797 runs across 52 matches, boasting an impressive average of 39.07 and striking at 135.52. His record speaks volumes of his consistency and his knack for playing innings of substance, underscored by a century and 14 half-centuries to his name.

2021 was a hallmark year for Gaikwad as he clinched the Orange Cap, becoming the leading run-scorer of the season. This achievement was not just a personal milestone but a testament to his critical role in the fabric of the CSK lineup. Gaikwad's style, characterized by fluid stroke play and a calm demeanor at the crease, became synonymous with reliability for his team. His performances have not only won games for CSK but have also earned him a spot in the national team, marking his entry into the international arena.

Gaikwad's ascendancy in IPL cricket is a narrative of resilience, talent, and unyielding dedication. Beyond the numbers and accolades, his journey reflects the ethos of the IPL as a crucible for nurturing and showcasing the finest cricketing talents. As of 2024, with a batting average hovering around the 40-mark and a strike rate that puts him among the best in the league, Gaikwad's evolution from a young aspirant to a mainstay of CSK's batting lineup is a narrative that captivates and inspires.

Telegram Group Join Now

His story is also a narrative about the IPL's role in transforming budding cricketers into global superstars. Recently, he was also named as the CSK captain, taking over the reins from the egendary MS Dhoni. Gaikwad's trajectory in the league mirrors the dreams of countless young cricketers vying for a chance to prove their mettle against some of the best in the world. As Gaikwad continues to don the yellow jersey, his journey is far from over. With each season, he not only aims to outdo his past performances but also to etch his name among the greats of the game.

Ruturaj Gaikwad IPL 2024 Price/Salary: INR 6 crores

Chennai Super Kings acquired the services of Ruturaj Gaikwad in the IPL 2019 Auction for INR 20 Lakhs, when he was a mere 21-year-old. He has been a part of the CSK franchise since then, getting to ake his debut in the 2020 season. He impressed in that edition, which didn't turn out to be quite good for CSK but he won the Orange Cap in 2021, when CSK won their 4th IPL title. His IPL salary increased to INR 6 crores in the 2022 season and it has been the same since then.

Here is how Ruturaj Gaikwad's IPL price / salary has changed over the years:

Year Team Salary 2019 Chennai Super Kings ₹ 20,00,000 2020 Chennai Super Kings ₹ 20,00,000 2021 Chennai Super Kings ₹ 20,00,000 2022 Chennai Super Kings ₹ 6,00,00,000 2023 Chennai Super Kings ₹ 6,00,00,000 2024 Chennai Super Kings ₹ 6,00,00,000

Ruturaj Gaikwad's IPL batting stats: Year by Year

YEAR MAT RUNS HS AVG SR 100 50 Career 52 1797 101* 39.07 135.52 1 14 2023 16 590 92 42.14 147.50 0 4 2022 14 368 99 26.29 126.46 0 3 2021 16 635 101* 45.35 136.26 1 4 2020 6 204 72 51.00 120.71 0 3

FAQs

1. When did Ruturaj Gaikwad make his IPL debut?

- Ruturaj Gaikwad made his IPL debut in the year 2020, showcasing his skills for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

2. How many runs has Ruturaj Gaikwad scored in the IPL as of 2024?

- As of 2024, Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 1,797 runs in the IPL, marking his presence as a key player for his team.

3. What is Ruturaj Gaikwad's highest score in the IPL?

- Ruturaj Gaikwad's highest score in the IPL is an unbeaten 101 runs..

4. How many centuries and half-centuries has Gaikwad scored in the IPL?

- In the IPL, Gaikwad has scored 1 century and 14 half-centuries.

5. What is Gaikwad's batting average and strike rate in the IPL?

- Ruturaj Gaikwad's batting average in the IPL is 39.07, with a strike rate of 135.52.

6. Which team does Ruturaj Gaikwad play for in the IPL?

- Ruturaj Gaikwad plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL.

7. What are some of Ruturaj Gaikwad's achievements in domestic cricket before joining the IPL?

- Before his IPL success, Gaikwad made a significant impact in domestic cricket, particularly in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and was known for his performances for Maharashtra.

8. When did Ruturaj Gaikwad make his international debut for India?

- Ruturaj Gaikwad made his international debut for the Indian cricket team in July 2021 against Sri Lanka.

9. Has Ruturaj Gaikwad won any awards in the IPL?

- Yes, Gaikwad won the Orange Cap for being the leading run-scorer in the 2021 IPL season, highlighting his crucial role in CSK's batting lineup.

10. What is Ruturaj Gaikwad's role in the Chennai Super Kings team?

- Ruturaj Gaikwad is the Captain and also serves as a key batsman for the Chennai Super Kings, opening the innings and playing a vital role in setting up strong platforms for his team.