CSK star pulls off rescue act with whirlwind fifty in Ranji Trophy final

His knock comes just days after he registered his maiden first-class century.

A Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder is currently looking in sublime form ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). Bought in last December's auction for INR 4 crore, the dynamic right-hander slammed a crucial fifty to help Mumbai past the 200-run mark during the ongoing Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha.

Shardul Thakur hogged the spotlight once again, just days after slamming his maiden first-class ton.

Thakur gave a display of his impressive batting abilities to help Mumbai out of a tough spot after they were reduced to 111 for 6 at one stage.

With Shardul's arrival, he swayed the momentum by taking on the attack to the bowlers. He got to his half-century off 37 balls.

Shardul eventually went on to score 75 runs off 69 balls comprising 8 fours and 3 maximums. On the back of his knock, Mumbai managed to make a recovery to post a score of 224 in 64.3 overs.

Shardul's dismissal was the final wicket of Mumbai's batting innings. Attempting to capitalize on a short delivery from Umesh Yadav, he could only find Harsh Dubey waiting at deep mid-wicket which resulted in his departure.

Shardul Thakur has looked in good form in Ranji Trophy

Not just with the bat, Shardul has been impressive with the ball as well. During a match against Assam, he bagged six wickets and also reached the landmark of 250 scalps in First-Class cricket.

Thakur's performance will send a strong message to the national selectors after he was dropped from the Indian Test squad against England following an ordinary show in the South Africa tour where failed to make a big impact with either bat or ball.

ALSO READ: Shardul Thakur reacts after terrific maiden Ranji Trophy hundred in semi-final clash against Tamil Nadu

Shardul Thakur has played some valuable cameos for Team India in the past and he will hope to replicate it once again when he dons the CSK jersey in the new season.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.