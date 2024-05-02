CSK left vulnerable with 5 star bowlers doubtful for upcoming clash against PBKS in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings future in the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier League has been left in jeopardy

Chennai Super Kings' qualification in the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier League has been left in jeopardy after their recent loss against Punjab Kings last night. Miseries continue to strike for the yellow army bowling unit as five star bowlers of the team are doubtful for participation in the team’s upcoming match.

The Chennai Super Kings overseas pacer Mustafizur Rahman is all set to leave the camp for his national duties and series against Zimbabwe in Bangladesh. While the Sri Lankan bowlers Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana have left the camp to complete the visa formalities for their visit to the United States of America and West Indies for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

However, as per reports, Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana might come back in time for Chennai Super Kings’ upcoming clash against Punjab Kings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on May 5.

CSK’s domestic bowlers Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande have incurred an injury and a flu respectively which might make them miss a few upcoming matches leaving Chennai Super Kings miserable.

Chennai Super Kings registers 5th thumping loss in IPL 2024

In the post match presentation after Punjab Kings striking seven wickets victory, Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad reflected on the team’s loss and their upcoming clash against the same team.

“Probably 50-60 runs short, the pitch wasn't great when we batted, it got better later on. With the impact rule as well, we were well short. I've practiced the tosses (during the practice sessions), it's not going well in the match, not sure what to do. Today, it wasn't good enough to even get to 180. It's a real problem”, Gaikwad said.

Talking about the player missing the next few matches due to injuries and Deepak Chahar walking out of the field in the first over, Ruturaj said, “There are phases where you want wickets, but you have only two bowlers, the dew took the spinners out of the equation. It was tough, but there are four games left and we will try and come back to winning ways.”

Telegram Group Join Now

Despite the 7 wicket loss, Chennai Super Kings have retained their position in the top four of the IPL 2024 points table. The team has four league stage matches remaining and would try to retain their number four spot to qualify for the play-offs.