'He has been very, very expensive:' Former India player not happy with Arshdeep Singh's recent performances

Arshdeep Singh had a horrid game against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Mohali last night. The talented speedster conceded 66 runs in 3.5 overs and was belted all over the park by the MI batters on a belter of a track.

It was Arshdeep’s most expensive figure in his IPL career, and he also conceded more than 50 runs in a match for only the second time in the league. For the record, the left-arm pacer conceded the most number of runs in a T20 game without completing the full quota of four overs.

While Arshdeep Singh was bowled tremendously well in the first encounter against MI, where he snared four wickets to cut short MI’s chase, the pacer leaked away too many runs in the second outing against the same team. His bowling looked toothless throughout the game, as Punjab Kings (PBKS) lost the match despite scoring 214 runs in the first innings.

Arshdeep erred on his lines and lengths consistently, which is rare. In the last couple of years, Arshdeep has improved massively and has bowled superbly in all phases of T20 cricket.

Deep Dasgupta makes a massive remark about Arshdeep Singh

The former Indian wicketkeeper-batter, Deep Dasgupta, has shared his views on the premium PBKS bowler following the PBKS’ game against Mumbai Indians. Deep pointed out Arshdeep’s poor outings in the past few high-scoring clashes.

“Punjab's bowling unit has gone for plenty in the last few games. I don't think that helps their confidence, either. Someone like Arshdeep, I mean as good as he is, but he has been very, very expensive,” stated Deep Dasgupta in a show with Cricbuzz.

“Leave aside this game; even in the last game, he was very expensive. As a unit, they haven't performed. He is not very expressive, but you can see in his body language that he needs one good spell to get him back into that right mind space.”

Arshdeep has conceded 50+ runs two times in the last three games, which has been a cause of concern for the Punjab Kings. Arshdeep will be raring to rectify his mistakes and put on match-winning performances in the upcoming games.