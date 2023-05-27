'Vaise to tu bada dedh shaana banta hai' - Deepak Chahar reveals an incident when MS Dhoni got angry

The rise of Deepak Chahar has been immense ever since he started playing under MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The rise of Deepak Chahar has been immense ever since he started playing under MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Under Dhoni’s guidance, Chahar has grown as a player, for which Deepak has also credited him numerous times.

Firstly, Deepak became a powerplay specialist who would snare wickets for CSK with the new ball consistently and later developed himself as a death overs specialist too, which helped the yellow army massively. In a short span of time, Chahar established himself as a go-to bowler of MS Dhoni, who would bring him every time the team would require the wickets.

Deepak Chahar’s genuine relationship with MS Dhoni is not hidden from anyone, as Dhoni has unbelievable trust in Chahar. While Dhoni has often scolded him for poor bowling, it is because Dhoni knows the real abilities of Chahar and has high expectations from him.

In a show named ‘Breakfast with Champions’, Deepak Chahar revealed several unknown incidents about different players. In the same show, Deepak stated about an incident where MS Dhoni scolded him for bowling bad balls in an IPL game.

Deepak Chahar reveals an event when MS Dhoni got angry

Deepak Chahar narrated a story when he was asked to bowl in the slog overs because CSK’s then ace pacer Dwayne Bravo was injured. However, Deepak started with two full tosses, which didn’t please the captain MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni went to Deepak Chahar and rebuked him in his own style.

“The first ball I tried was a slower one, but it ended up being a full toss and my ankle was caught up a bit. So I thought it won’t happen again and tried the same delivery. However, it became two full tosses, and then he (Dhoni) came to me and said, ‘Vaise to tu bada dedh shaana banta hai. Sab pata hai tujhe. Yaha pe ye kya geeli ball ke saath phek raha hai? (You claim to know everything, then why are you bowling like this with the wet ball)’,” stated Deepak Chahar.

However, Deepak later added that he bowled good balls and finished the over on a high note.

“My head was down, and all I was thinking was that my death bowling career is over since I bowled two beamers. But then I conceded just 5 runs in the next 5 balls, and then he hugged me after the game. We are very close, and he pampers me a lot.”

