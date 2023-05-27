"Split bowling coach" - Why CSK's bowling attack was the backbone for their success in IPL 2023

Chennai at the beginning of the season, made the decision to bring in Bravo as a bowling coach with a primary focus on slog-overs bowling

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), under the leadership of MS Dhoni qualified for a record 10th IPL Final. However, much of their success can be attributed to their bowling department, especially the young pace trio of Akash Singh, Tushar Deshpande and Matheesha Pathirana.

After unearthing Pathirana's special talent in Chennai at the beginning of the season, the decision was made to bring in Bravo as a bowling coach with a primary focus on slog-overs bowling. This move was implemented despite the presence of Eric Simons as a bowling consultant. The intention of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was to leverage Bravo's experience and expertise to pass on valuable trade secrets to the rookie.

With an impressive record of 615 T20 wickets, Bravo has proven his mettle in numerous challenging situations, utilizing his variations and skill in anticipating the batsman's strategies.

CSK, known for their simplistic approach, took steps to further simplify their bowling process by assigning distinct roles to Simons (for the new ball) and Bravo (for the death overs). In doing so, they not only streamlined their bowlers' responsibilities but also set an example for other franchises to follow.

Dwayne Bravo has been clinical providing bowlers with constant tips during matches

During the match against the Gujarat Titans, as Tushar Deshpande was struggling with his most expensive over of the night, Bravo couldn't remain a passive observer in the dugout jotting down notes. At the conclusion of the over, he hurriedly made his way to the opposite end of the pavilion to have a discreet conversation with Deshpande. The discussion, which commenced with a low-five, persisted throughout the entire 18th over bowled by Pathirana.

As the final wicket of the Gujarat Titans fell, Dwayne Bravo, the bowling coach for Chennai Super Kings, was the first to sprint across the field and embrace Matheesha Pathirana. Following Tushar Deshpande's costly 19-run over in the 17th, Pathirana successfully pulled the game back into Chennai's favor by taking two crucial wickets without conceding a boundary.

The extensive time and effort Bravo invested in mentoring the team's young specialist for the death overs had paid off, validating the Super Kings' decision to hire a specialized coach.

