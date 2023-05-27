Naveen-ul-Haq calls out the fake account that tweeted 'I'm sorry Virat'

The fans have left no stone unturned to asperse Naveen across social media platforms, and they haven’t stopped yet.

Ever since Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered a massive 81-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium three nights ago, the Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has been trolled continuously by the Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans. The fans have left no stone unturned to asperse Naveen across social media platforms, and they haven’t stopped yet.

Apart from the Virat and RCB fans, the famous accounts have also been vocal against the Afghani speedster, with the handles like Zomato also posting the famed mango pictures on their pages. No other player might have suffered as much as Naveen in the previous few days.

While there have been plenty of troll accounts, a Twitter user crossed every limit in an attempt to maul Naveen, as the user impersonated Naveen-ul-Haq by using his profile picture and also getting verified to look original. The new policy of Twitter enables any user to get that glittering blue tick beside their name by paying a required amount.

The mentioned user did the same thing and composed a tweet in which Naveen was saying sorry to Virat Kohli. “I’m Sorry imVkohli sir”, tweeted the fake account, which was initially supposed to be done by Naveen himself due to the blue tick.

Naveen-ul-Haq confirms the fake account on his Instagram

After the tweet done by the dummy account went viral on the internet, several famous personalities called out this heinous act, as the user tried to malign the image of an international bowler. Soon, Naveen himself posted the screenshot of his fake account to alert everyone not to fall into the trap on his Instagram story.

“Form this FAKE ACCOUNT whoever has got msges report it thanks”, wrote Naveen-ul-Haq on the screenshot of the fake user.

While the Kohli and RCB fans have crossed their limits, Naveen-ul-Haq himself has a huge role to play in it. After all, he was the first person to post all those mango photos and other trolling stuff on his Instagram page every time Virat Kohli scored less or his team lost the match.

Playing competitive cricket and showing aggression on the field is fine, but Naveen dragged it off the field. Now, he will have to face the wrath.

