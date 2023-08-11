Delhi Capitals invite Kerala opener for trials after Deodar Trophy success

The 25-year-old exhibited remarkable form, amassing a total of 311 runs with an impressive average of 62.20 and contributed significantly to South Zone's victory in the recent Deodhar Trophy.

Kerala's opening batter showcased an impressive performance during the recently-concluded Deodhar Trophy, which caught the attention of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals. The 25-year-old exhibited remarkable form, amassing a total of 311 runs with an impressive average of 62.20 and contributed significantly to South Zone's victory in the recent Deodhar Trophy.

Rohan Kunnummal emerged as the third-highest run-scorer throughout the tournament, trailing behind Riyan Parag (354) and Mayank Agarwal (341). Notably, Rohan maintained an outstanding strike rate of 123.90 in the one-day championship matches.

"Delhi Capitals training camp has been very good. Here, I got a chance to interact with (Director of Cricket) Sourav Ganguly sir and (assistant coach) Praveen Amre sir. They have been very helpful and helped me with a few technical aspects at nets. Hopefully, this will reflect positively in my career," he said.

Rohan Kunnummal heaped praises on two India stars for their guidance

Rohan's standout moment came when he struck a century during the Deodhar Trophy final against East Zone, a performance that led to an invitation from the Delhi Capitals to join their training camp.

"It was a really good start to the season. I am happy to contribute to the team's success, especially the way South Zone won the tournament winning all the six matches. Yes, it (final) was a big occasion. I believe each and every match I need to bat with the same intensity, not just in one match," he added.

Rohan was quick to acknowledge the pivotal role played by his captain and senior opening partner, Agarwal. Similarly, he emphasized the significant learning experience gained from being part of the India A tour to Bangladesh the previous year. This tour provided him with valuable opportunities to interact with seasoned professionals like Cheteshwar Pujara. Despite making his List A debut in 2017, Rohan had to bide his time for consistent chances within his state team.

