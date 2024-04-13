Delhi Capitals star all-rounder leaves IPL 2024 midway

He was missing from DC's Playing XI roster for their last two matches.

In a recent development coming in, a Delhi Capitals (DC) star all-rounder has left the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season midway due to injury concerns. He has now flown back home to Australia to treat a partial tear in his right hamstring, ESPNCricinfo has confirmed.

Reportedly Cricket Australia (CA) and the DC management reached the decision in tandem, especially because he is expected to be named as Australia's skipper for the upcoming T20 World Cup, slated to be held in June in USA & West Indies.

Mitchell Marsh was also missing from DC's Playing XI roster for their last two matches, against Mumbai Indians (April 7) and against Lucknow Super Giants (April 12).

It is now been known that Marsh left for Australia immediately after DC's loss against Mumbai Indians. However, both CA and the Delhi Capitals franchise are yet to take a final decision on whether Marsh will be withdrawn from IPL or not.

Delhi Capitals' injury concerns worsen

Ever since Marsh returned to being an all-format player for Australia 12 months back, CA has been managing his workload carefully. Notably, he was also named Allan Border Medallist as Australia's best player in all formats last year.

Marsh's injury isn't the only concern for DC at the moment as star opener David Warner was hit on his finger last night (April 12) while attempting to play a lap over short fine-leg.

Warner reportedly suffered a swelling and underwent scans upon landing in Ahmedabad today. Delhi Capitals next play Gujarat Titans on April 17 and it remains to be seen if the Aussie can make a timely recovery.

They are currently ninth in the points table with 2 wins from six games.

