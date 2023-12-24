Delhi Capitals (DC) Playing XI for IPL 2024: Captain, wicket-keeper, overseas players, Impact Players and More

Delhi Capitals (DC) have the most baffling strategy in the auction every time, and they were at it again in the IPL 2024 auction.

Delhi Capitals (DC) have the most baffling strategy in the auction every time, and they were at it again in the IPL 2024 auction. They had several gaps to plug, but DC eventually bought a few different kinds of players. They didn’t even need some of those players.

For example, DC bought the West Indies wicketkeeper Shai Hope when they already had Rishabh Pant, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra and Ricky Bhui. Further, T20s is Hope’s weakest format, and he also grabs a crucial overseas spot. DC also needed some firepower in the lower order, but they went for unproven and unreliable top and middle-order options in the foreign category, exhausting three valuable overseas slots.

Despite several options, Delhi Capitals didn’t find a cover for Lalit Yadav, their only off-spin all-rounder, and bought an injury-prone Jhye Richardson for a vulnerable Anrich Nortje. Not to forget, DC only have Mitchell Marsh, who can crumble anytime, and an inexperienced Sumit Kumar as a pace all-rounder. Sumit’s best value is with the new ball, and DC already have a few better options.

Overall, Delhi Capitals ended up with lower-quality and misfit players when they had plenty of cash and opportunities to cover every gap. They are still an unbalanced unit. DC should be disappointed with their overall auction performance.

Full DC Squad and Player List for IPL 2024

DC squad for IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Ricky Bhui (wk), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope (wk), Swastik Chhikara.

Predicted DC Playing XI for IPL 2024

David Warner

Prithvi Shaw

Mitchell Marsh

Rishabh Pant (c)

Harry Brook

Axar Patel

Kumar Kushagra (wk)

Lalit Yadav

Anrich Nortje

Kuldeep Yadav

Mukesh Kumar

Khaleel Ahmed

Wicketkeeper: Delhi Capitals needed a couple of wicketkeepers since Rishabh Pant’s status is uncertain. Even if he plays, Pant might not keep. Among the other options, Kumar Kushagra seems to be the front-runner to start in the XI for his ability to bat down the order at a good pace.

Kushagra bats at No.6 or 7 for his state side and can strike from the first ball. In the current setup, DC have a slot at No.7, and Kushagra will bat in that position, probably above Lalit Yadav. DC also tried Abishek Porel in the lower order last year, but he wasn’t as impressive with the willow, even though he impressed with the gloves in patches.

Shai Hope is not a T20 material, certainly at the IPL level, and his primary position is in the top four, meaning he won’t start. Tristan Stubbs can keep, but he is not a regular wicketkeeper and generally fields in the outfield than behind the sticks. He can be an emergency gloveman but not a specialist in this department, someone DC can start with.

Ricky Bhui is another wicketkeeper who can bat in the lower order and will act as a backup for Kumar Kushagra. Bhui’s hitting abilities have upgraded massively and can be floated up in the order if required. He has been in terrific form in the domestic season this year.

Overseas Players: Delhi Capitals’ four starting overseas players are settled. They will start with David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Harry Brook and Anrich Nortje. Warner will open the innings with Prithvi Shaw, and his capabilities against pace and spin are well known.

Mitchell Marsh is among the most ferocious hitters of pace bowling and will occupy the No.3 spot. His obvious weaknesses against spin will need to be shielded by the other batters around him, increasing the role of Warner and Pant. Marsh can also give a couple of overs with the ball, especially in the home games.

Harry Brook is an intriguing buy, for his expertise against spin is not encouraging. He will bat in the middle order and face plenty of spin, and the home tracks in Delhi will also be sluggish. It’s not that he can’t succeed, but DC could have gone after better spin players than spending on Brook.

Can Harry Brook change his fortune with Delhi Capitals this season?#DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/oI30AaO4li — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) December 20, 2023

Anrich Nortje will lead DC’s bowling attack, but his bite has shrunk lately, as visible with his economy rate of 9.10 this IPL. He bowls plenty of loose balls and won’t be a trustworthy option, especially in the death overs. Further, Nortje is injury-prone and missed the World Cup and the India tour.

As mentioned above, Shai Hope can’t bat out of the top four and has no spot in the team. He will be a backup for David Warner or Harry Brook. Similarly, Tristan Stubbs will be the backup for one of the three overseas batters.

Stubbs is more versatile than Hope as a batter and also bowls a bit. He is better suited in the lower order than Hope, as Stubbs generally bats outside the top order in other teams. The South African will be a better package than Hope and Brook if DC are looking for finishers.

Jhye Richardson will be the backup for Anrich Nortje and can be an enforcer for the Delhi Capitals. It’s just that his fitness is uncertain. Richardson has all the ingredients to be a top-notch T20 pacer, and DC would hope he remains injury-free.

Lungi Ngidi is another pace option, and his best value lies with the new ball. However, Ngidi’s cutters will be threatening on sluggish Delhi tracks, increasing his value in the home games. His previous IPL record is not encouraging, though.

Impact Players: Khaleel Ahmed will be an ideal candidate for the impact player rule. He will operate with the new ball and in the middle majorly. His left-arm angle will provide another dimension to the bowling attack.

Khaleel generated ample swing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this year and has also worked on increasing his pace. He is quite effective against the RHBs due to his natural angle that takes the ball away from them. Overall, Khaleel is among the best options available with the new ball.

Sumit Kumar has the swing and pace to be a decent new-ball bowler. He will come in if DC want an additional batting option or Khaleel is injured. Pravin Dubey and Vicky Ostwal are the spin options if the track assists spin.

Rishabh Pant's return alongside the new picks makes Delhi Capitals a team to watch in IPL 2024.#iplauction2024 pic.twitter.com/9kJSTgXf5f — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) December 19, 2023

How has the overall DC Playing XI shaped up for the IPL 2024 season?

Hits:

Delhi Capitals have an experienced and power-packed top order.

There is a nice blend of LHBs-RHBs throughout the batting order.

DC have depth in the batting unit.

DC have two quality and in-form spin options in Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

DC have powerplay specialists and enforcers for the middle overs.

Misses:

DC have bought unproven and misfit overseas batters.

There are several injury-prone or injured players in the squad.

DC could have bought a backup for Lalit Yadav, the only off-spin all-rounder in the squad.

DC lack quality backups for most regular starters.

