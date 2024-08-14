Dynamic Mumbai Indians batter set to be in high demand at the IPL 2025 auction after near-certain release

Among all the teams in the competition, Mumbai Indians (MI) had the strongest Indian core in the previous cycle.

Among all the teams in the competition, Mumbai Indians (MI) had the strongest Indian core in the previous cycle. They might be the only team hardly relying on overseas players in any department and were heavily run by Indian stars.

However, such teams are always at a disadvantage during mega auctions since they have to release most players groomed by them throughout the cycle. For Mumbai Indians, the problem of plenty is palpable since they need to take some bold steps before the retention deadline.

Among the many players whom MI might have to release is Nehal Wadhera, who has been among the brightest domestic talents in the competition. MI bought Wadhera at his base price of INR 20 Lakh during the IPL 2022 auction but gave him chances from the 2023 season.

The southpaw has been impressive in his chances, scoring 350 runs at an average of 23.33 and a 140 strike rate, including two fifties. The quality of the player is visible every time he comes to bat, and given he can be flexible with his batting position, Wadhera is an asset for any T20 side.

Why will Mumbai Indians leave Nehal Wadhera?

Mumbai Indians have plenty of players to retain ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction but won’t have the option to keep all of them. The big names include Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rohit Sharma.

Then, MI also have Tilak Varma, and the team might have to retain him ahead of one of the above four players since they won’t agree to settle for less. That leaves no place for Wadhera since plenty of options are already ahead in the queue.

However, Wadhera is uncapped, which would provide MI with an opportunity to retain him in the uncapped category. The rule might allow teams to keep one uncapped player apart from the overall.

However, MI also have a quality local pacer in Akash Madhwal, who has done well in limited opportunities. It will be interesting to see whom MI retain since both provide distinct values and possess quality.

Nehal Wadhera’s value in IPL auction

If released, Nehal Wadhera will be one of the most sought-after players in the IPL 2025 mega auction for multiple reasons. First of all, Wadhera is a domestic talent with age on his side, making him a long-term investment.

Secondly, he is a left-hander who can be flexible with his batting position, making him an all-round package in a T20 side. Wadhera’s potential is massive, and he will only improve from here on.

He will fetch a massive amount in the IPL auction, with almost every team chasing him. An Indian left-hander who can bat anywhere in the middle order is always an asset for any T20 unit.

