"It's a bit easier to catch with the gloves:' Sanju Samson's advise to RR's fast bowlers

Sanju Samson collided with fast bowlers Kuldeep Sen and Avesh Khan on two separate incidents in the match against Punjab Kings.

In the second ball of the 19th over of Punjab Kings' innings during the match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, Ashutosh Sharma launched the ball high into the air. The ball had plenty of height but no distance. Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson called for the catch straight away as does the bowler Avesh Khan. Both collide in a horrible attempt and shell the chance. After the catch was dropped, Avesh seemed to suggest to Samson that it was his catch.

At that time, Ashutosh Sharma was 11 off 7 and he went on to score 31 runs off 16 balls and took Punjab to 147-8. This was not the first time on the day when two Rajasthan Royals players had collided while taking the catch. Earlier, during the fourth over of the innings, a similar incident happened and Samson was invloved here as well.

Batter Atharva Taide tried to hit the ball across the line but skewed the ball off the top edge. Samson rightly called for the catch but Sen, standing at short third man, did not respond. Both the players go for the catch. but luckily, the catch was somehow taken cleanly by Kuldeep Sen. The bowler Avesh Khan wasn't pleased with the effort.

A bit of confusion but Kuldeep Sen holds onto it eventually! 😎



Avesh Khan with the wicket of Atharva Taide as #PBKS reach 38/1 after 6 overs.



Sanju Samson's advise to RR's fast bowlers

During the post-match presentation, Sanju Samson recalled last year's instances and advised his fast bowlers that catching the ball was easier with the gloves.

"We had few funny instances from last year and this year. But I am really happy that everyone is eager to go and catch. I would be very sad if people are just staying away and not catching it," Samson said.

"It gets a bit tough actually - the stadium is full of noise and when people call, we are looking at the ball, we can't look who is coming. I need to tell my fast bowlers that it's a bit easier to catch with the gloves instead of hands," RR captain advised his fast bowlers.

This is not the first time when Rajasthan Royals has been involved in such incidents. Last year, in a similar incident, wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, and Shimron Hetmyer collided while attempting fot a catch despite Samson calling for the catch. In the end, it was the bowler Trent Boult who reacted swiftly and took the catch safely.

