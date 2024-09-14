Former Punjab Kings top-order batter records his maiden five-wicket haul in T20Is

He also managed to script a few other records as well with the feat.

During the recent England vs Australia 2nd T20I, a former Punjab Kings (PBKS) top-order batter entered the recordbooks by claiming a historic five-wicket haul.

Australian cricketer Matthew Short, who was signed by PBKS ahead of IPL 2023 as a replacement for Jonny Bairstow, claimed 5/22 in three overs and in the process, registered his maiden fifer across formats. Across 11 T20Is, he now owns seven wickets and 252 runs at an average of 25.20.

Short also became the first player from a full-member team to both open the batting and take five wickets in the shortest format. Earlier, he scored 28 runs off 24 balls while opening the innings.

Not only that, Short now has the third-best bowling figures by an Australian in T20Is, trailing only spinners Ashton Agar (6/30 against New Zealand in 2021) and Adam Zampa (5/19 against Bangladesh in 2021).

Who were Matthew Short's victims?

Speaking of Short's victims, England skipper Philip Salt (39) was the first of the night. The Australian later broke a 90-run partnership between Liam Livingstone (87) and Jacob Bethell (44) by dismissing Bethell. He went on to take Livingstone’s wicket as well, before cheaply removing Sam Curran (1) and Brydon Carse (0).

Speaking about the match, Australia's openers, Travis Head (31) and Matthew Short (28) got off to a solid start, contributing 52 runs in just 4.2 overs. Josh Inglis (42) also played a key role in pushing Australia to a total of 193/6. However, Liam Livingstone's outstanding knock of 87 helped secure a three-wicket win for England.

He formed a crucial 90-run partnership with Jacob Bethell (44), while captain Philip Salt added 39 runs, as Short's impressive five-wicket haul went in vain.

