LSG star makes a fighting 92 in the Duleep Trophy; scores 50.27% of the team's runs alone

A Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star played a fighting knock under immense pressure during the third game of the Duleep Trophy 2024 between India A and India D.

A Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star played a fighting knock under immense pressure during the third game of the Duleep Trophy 2024 between India A and India D. His team kept losing wickets from the other end, but he held the other end strongly, taking his team to a respectable total in their first innings.

Devdutt Padikkal, the batter from Lucknow Super Giants, scored a magnificent 92 in 124 deliveries with the help of 15 boundaries in a precarious situation. When he came to bat, India D were 6/2 and required some stability amidst a terrific spell from India A bowlers.

Other batters couldn’t apply themselves, but Padikkal was proactive from the start and played his shots straightaway to ease on the crease and put some pressure on the opponent bowlers, who had their tails up with the new nut. While other batters played faulty shots with a few soft dismissals, Padikkal was prudent with his shot selection.

Also Read: RCB Superstar Scores Whirwind Fifty in CPL 2024 Clash

He has had troubles against pace lately but handled them relatively well this innings. The southpaw fell short of his well-deserved century by eight runs, but these 92 runs were no less than a hundred.

Tea on Day 2!



An action-packed session.



97 runs scored. 6 wickets taken



India A have bowled India D out for 183 and taken a 107-run lead.



Devdutt Padikkal scored a solid 92(124).#DuleepTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank



Follow the match ▶️: https://t.co/m9YW0Hu10f pic.twitter.com/6IyLXvAVrH — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 13, 2024

India A lead by 107 runs after the first innings

Unfortunately for India D, only Padikkal could score handsome runs, whereas other batters fell like a pack of card. Ricky Bhui looked good for his 23, whereas Harshit Rana also played a few big shots in the lower order for his 31, but that was it.

Eventually, the whole team bundled on a mere 183, handing India A a whopping 107-run lead after the first innings. Padikkal made 50.27% of the team’s runs to save them from embarrassment; their position could have been much worse had he not stayed there.

Telegram Group Join Now

Khaleel Ahmed and Aaqib Khan snared three wickets each, whereas three other bowlers dismissed a batter each for India A. It was a top bowling effort from India A bowlers in helpful conditions.

India A batters will now have the onus to build on this massive first-innings lead. Meanwhile, India D hope to take ten wickets as quickly as possible before the game goes too far from their grasp.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.