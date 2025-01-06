News
Dan Christian
Indian Premier League - IPL
January 6, 2025 - 6:09 pm

Former RCB Player Comes Out of Retirement to Deliver Unexpected All-round Masterclass in BBL Match

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He became the sixth-oldest player to feature in the BBL.

Dan Christian

Ex-Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Dan Christian, in a rare incident in cricket, came out of retirement and turned back the clock by displaying an all-round masterclass in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

Christian, who serves as the batting coach for Sydney Thunder first showcased his batting pyromaniacs by registering a quickfire knock of 23 off 15 balls, during which he slammed new Punjab Kings (PBKS) signing Xavier Bartlett for a massive 92m six.

He then contributed with the ball as well with a tidy display, picking up a wicket while leaking only 25 runs in his four overs.

Check the video of Christian’s massive hit below.

The 41-year-old all-rounder had to step in due to the mounting injuries in the Sydney Thunder side following a nasty collision between Daniel Sams and Cameron Bancroft which rendered both ruled out for an extended period. They joined Tanveer Sangha and Jason Sangha in the treatment room.

Dan Christian reveals being prepared for such an opportunity

Dan Chrisitan, who will join the likes of Brad Hogg, Peter Siddle and Shane Warne to participate in the BBL in the 40s, revealed that he has been preparing himself for a similar situation.

As quoted by Fox Sports he said, “I made the decision during the off-season that a return to the BBL or any other T20 leagues was never entirely off the table for me.”

Interestingly, the return made Dan Christian the sixth-oldest player to feature in the BBL at the age of 41 years and 247 days.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Titans Stalwart Flexes Form Before IPL 2025 by Taking Career-Best Test figures

Speaking about the match, Chrisitian’s heroics eventually went in vain as Brisbane Heat won the contest by five wickets but the veteran Aussie ensured that show he had still a lot left in the tank.

Big Bash League
Dan Christian
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Sydney Thunder
Xavier Bartlett

